It was probably one of the worst kept secrets of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, but Ford has now made it official. Say hello to the 2019 Mustang Bullitt, debuting 50 years after the iconic Steve McQueen flic for which its name is derived. Based on the 2018 Mustang GT, the new Bullitt wears the familiar shade of green with a lack of badging and exterior detail that was the hallmark of the original car back in 1968. That is, except for the crosshair Bullitt faux gas cap on the rear.

The new car was unveiled in Detroit by none other than Steve McQueen’s granddaughter Molly, who also appeared with the original 1968 car driven by McQueen himself. It of course shares the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT, but in the Bullitt it’s tuned to at least 475 horsepower. Upgrades include a new open-air induction system and 87mm throttle bodies, all working with the intake manifold from the Shelby GT350. There’s also a performance calibration to the PCM, but since Ford says the new Bullitt has “at least” 475 ponies, it seems there could be some more tuning in the works before it actually hits the street.

It also gets a standard-issue active exhaust upgrade with black exhaust tips to let the neighborhood – and especially baddies driving black Dodge Chargers – know when you’re in town. Subtle chrome accents around the grille and windows pay homage to the original 1968 GT 390 movie car, along with the 19-inch torque thrust aluminum wheels. Inside, the Bullitt is shifted manually with the classic Q-ball shift knob adorning the top of the lever.

Three factory installed interior options are available, including a Bullitt Electronics Package which adds navigation, memory seats, an upgraded sound system, and assorted driver assists. MagneRide semi-active suspension is offered, as well as Recaro black leather-trimmed seats with green stitching. A special steering wheel with the Bullitt logo also reminds you that you're not driving a normal Mustang.

As for exterior colors, aside from the classic Dark Highland Green the new Bullitt will also be offered in Shadow Black.

The rumors of a new Bullitt started flying some time ago, but kicked into high gear when a green Mustang with a crosshair emblem on the rear was spied in Chicago. The final nail in the coffin came with Barrett-Jackson announcing a “special” Mustang auction with the proceeds going to the Boys Republic, a school that McQueen attended.

Ford says the 2019 Mustang Bullitt will be available this summer.

Live Photos: Patrick M. Hoey / Motor1.com

Source: Ford