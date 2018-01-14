If you’ve ever wanted to get into weekend racing, this 2010 Audi R8 LMS may not be the race car for you, especially if you’re only racing experience is from the comfort of your couch with a controller in your hand. This Audi is the real deal with a racing pedigree.

The SAINTéLOC racing team began using this Audi in 2011 in both the Blancpain Endurance Series and the French GT Championship. Before going on sale, team SAINTéLO won the 24 hours of SPA on July 30 last year. That’s a long life in the racing world. However, the race car did recently receive service and is ready for the track, according to the listing.

A 5.2-liter V10 powers the Audi making 570 horsepower while sending that power through a six-speed sequential gearbox. The car weighs just 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds). Even at eight years old, the R8 LMS still looks great with its blue paint, white stripe, and silver accents.

If you want the Audi, you’re going to have to spend $269,000 (221,000 euros). All prices are at today’s exchange rates. That’s a lot of cash to drop on a car that’s not legal for the road. However, for a race car, that’s not highway robbery – especially for a vehicle with such a storied racing history.

14 photos

If you hope to finance the purchase, MotorGT, which is hosting the listing, offers a handy calculator to figure out monthly payments. If you have an average credit score while putting 20 percent down, which is $53,800 (44,100 euros), you’re looking at a monthly payment of just $3,857 (3,162 euros) a month. That is nothing to sneeze at. Granted, for those working in the racing world, this is only a fraction of the cost of fielding an entire racing team with a crew, drivers, and other support staff.

Head over to MotorGT if the Audi R8 LMS is the racing car you need. Yes, many racing cars are eventually sold at some point, but with this car’s history, it would be a neat vehicle to own and race given the opportunity.

Source: MotorGT.com