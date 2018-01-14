The video above isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE for short) on the road. A painfully short video by Motor1.com news editor Sam Burnett caught the IE tearing up the streets of Hong Kong. This new video from Apollo Automobil is three times longer and yet still woefully short of our satisfaction.

There’s no denying the IE looks the part of an early alien reconnaissance group set to seek out humanity’s weakness, which just so happens to be exotic hypercars with massive amounts of horsepower and torque. Instead of ordering, “Take me to your leader,” the Apollo belches and barks. And it does so loudly thanks to the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine that produces 780 horsepower and 560 pound-feet (759 Newton-meters).

A sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) from a standstill takes just 2.7 seconds while top speed is 207 mph (333 kph). The IE weighs 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds) with a 45:55 front/rear weight distribution. Gear changes happen through a six-speed Hewland sequential gearbox with a pneumatic change. Sadly, or thankfully, none of those numbers allow the IE to escape the pull of Earth’s gravity. This is an alien-looking hypercar we’d like to keep firmly planted on the ground.

The Apollo IE uses carbon fiber extensively, which is found in the monocoque chassis, and front and rear subframe. Stopping power is provided by Brembo ceramic brakes and six-piston calipers. The suspension is an F1-inspired double wishbone setup at both the front and back along with adjustable Bilstein dampers.

Footage of the Apollo IE on the road is rare. Only 10 are being built by Apollo with each costing at least £2M / $2.6M. That is a large chunk of change. Everything about the IE is exotic inside and out, and when it’s on the road, it looks otherworldly, especially at night.

Source: YouTube