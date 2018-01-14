One year after confirming the nameplate would return to the U.S. market, Ford is pulling the wraps off the Ranger midsize pickup truck. The 2019 Ranger is an all-new design specifically tailored for the U.S. market; the Ranger has been offered overseas in other forms for some time.

With an overall silhouette reminiscent of rival midsize pickups, the 2019 Ranger is instantly recognizable as a Ford thanks to its horizontal-bar grille and porthole-like vent on the front fenders. The raked-back windshield is supposed to reduce drag and wind noise, while the flared fenders hint at truck toughness. The tailgate, too, has a stamped-in Ranger logo. As on most rivals, the truck’s overhangs are intentionally minimal to improve off-road approach and departure angles. The Ranger will be offered in SuperCab (half rear doors) and SuperCrew (four doors) configurations.

Ford characterizes the new model as appealing to urbanites who still have a taste for the outdoors, saying it was designed for, “Those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends.”

The Ranger’s frame is made from high-strength steels, and the front and rear bumpers are also steel for toughness. Underhood is a variant of Ford’s turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four engine, coupled to a ten-speed automatic transmission. No power ratings are available yet, though a version of that engine delivers as much as 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque in the 2018 Mustang.

Both rear- and four-wheel-drive models will have Dana Trac-Lok differentials, and an electrically locking rear diff is available on all models and standard on the FX2 and FX4 trim levels. The FX4 Off-Road package is the most trail-ready version, with unique off-road shocks and tires, and steel skid plates. It also includes a Terrain Management System controller inspired by the one in the F-150 Raptor, with Normal, Grass, Gravel and Snow, Mud and Ruts, and Sand modes for the truck. There's also a new Trail Control feature. A more advanced form of hill-descent control, it allows drivers to set a speed that the truck will manage with braking and acceleration, freeing off-roaders to focus only on steering.

The inside of the Ranger will seat five people, and has an optional 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Ford’s Sync 3 software, as well as a pair of color displays in the instrument cluster. Optional features include a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot, 115-volt power outlets, a B&O Play sound system, navigation, and LED head- and taillights.

Trim levels for the new Ranger comprise XL, XLT, and Lariat, with both Chrome and Sport visual appearance packages for dressing up the truck.

All Rangers come standard with pre-collision braking, and the XLT and Lariat trims add lane-keep assist, blind-spot warning (which works when towing a trailer), and rear parking sensors as standard. The top-tier Lariat adds pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control to its active-safety roster.

The 2019 Ford Ranger will begin production in Michigan “late this year,” so it will likely be several months before we’ve got every pertinent spec on the truck, including power, towing capability, fuel efficiency, and pricing. In the meantime, midsize truck buyers who can’t wait for the Ranger can already pick from nearly half a dozen rivals: the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon twins, the Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and even the aging Nissan Frontier.

