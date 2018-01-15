Since 1979, Volkswagen has sold more than 16 million examples of the Jetta worldwide. A healthy 3.2 million of those cars were sold in the U.S. alone. But as the German marque moves towards a lineup more focused on tech, the outgoing Jetta was well overdue for an update. Thankfully, Detroit will see the sleek seventh-generation make its debut.

Riding on VW’s award-winning MQB platform – the same structure that underpins cars like the Golf and Audi A3, among others – the new Jetta is completely rebuilt from the ground up. We were among the first to sample the new sedan with that updated platform, and the first impressions were, well, impressive.

New bones stretch the wheelbase of the Jetta to 105.7 inches (268.5 centimeters) long, compared to the 104.4 inches (265.2 centimeters) found on the previous model. Its overhangs are now shorter, its body is now taller and wider, and the increased exterior proportions gave way to a more spacious cabin. Specific volume figures will be released at a later date.

That new elongated exterior is highlighted by styling inspired largely by the Arteon and I.D. concepts. Overall it gives the Jetta a more modern, more upscale-looking fascia. A larger grille pairs with sharper body lines and a sloping roofline. LED headlights come standard – but the new look isn’t just limited to the exterior.

The Jetta’s cabin is fully redesigned, and gains more than few added comforts. High-quality soft-touch materials are littered throughout, and come accented by new trapezoidal design elements. Fabric seat color and design options are now more plentiful, and paired with 10-color ambient lighting, it makes the whole cabin customizable.

The upscale interior gives way to plenty of tech, too. Opt for the SEL and SEL Premium models, and the Jetta comes standard with a Digital Cockpit display. The new interface can be reconfigured largely to the driver’s preferences, giving them a view things like navigation, or vehicle settings, directly in the speedometer display.

Pay a bit extra, and VW will add on an entire suite of safety systems. The Jetta gains premium features like forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink come standard, and pair directly with VW’s Car-Net infotainment system.

Under the hood, the new Jetta is powered by the same 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-inject TSI engine found in the outgoing model. For 2019, though, it's slightly down on power – producing 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque, compared to 2018's 150 hp (111 kW) and 184 lb-ft. But don't worry, a more powerful GLI version is coming.

Power is sent to the front wheels exclusively via a new standard six-speed manual transmission, but buyers can opt for the new eight-speed automatic with standard stop/start technology if they so choose. The eight-speed gearbox will come standard on higher trim levels, with no manual option.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in four different trim levels at launch: S, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium. An R-Line trim will eventually join the lineup, adding on sporty elements like minor exterior restyling, exclusive interior and exterior design elements, appropriate badging, and an XDS electronic differential.

The 2019 VW Jetta starts at $18,545, and will go on sale later in the year.

Source: Volkswagen