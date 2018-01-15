Volkswagen is showing the all-new, seventh generation Jetta publicly for the very first time in Detroit, during the 2018 North American International Auto Show. The automaker promises "a new chiseled, yet classic, look" combined with "an efficient turbo engine."

The company's official press conference from the Motor City starts 10:05 a.m Eastern / 7:05 a.m. Pacific / 15:05 GMT on Monday, January 15, and you can watch it live here. Look for detailed reveal stories of all important Volkswagen products from the show on Motor1.com.