Mercedes-Benz will be turning to its high-performance AMG division to amp up the excitement during the automaker’s stay in Detroit for the 2018 North American International Auto Show. We’re looking forward to seeing a bevy of high-performance sedans that could include the new AMG GT, and of course there’s the Mercedes G-Class SUV that’s virtually all-new from bottom-to-top.

You can watch the entire Mercedes-Benz live stream event right here, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern / 5:00 p.m. Pacific / 01:00 GMT.