Here’s a nifty spy video of the hotly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT sedan, roaming the streets in Germany. This could be our final round of spy photos and video for this machine, as its world debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit is just a few days away. It could be called GT4 when it enters production, but whatever it’s named, it should be quite a ripper.

That’s because it’s expected to pack over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) beneath the svelte hood, courtesy of the familiar 4.0-liter biturbo V8. If that’s not enough, rumors say an even more powerful version could appear later as a hybrid with a combined 805 hp (600 Kw). That would be enough to send the sedan to 60 mph in about three seconds dead, all while offering some serious competition to the high-performance variants of the Porsche Panamera.

We don’t see much on this video clip that isn’t already covered, but a very subtle V8 burble does come through on the drive-by. The driver seems to be light on the throttle so as to not give away too much, but the quad exhaust tips and Panamericana grille are dead giveaways as to this car’s true nature. Aside from those telltale features, we expect the AMG GT sedan to actually be rather graceful in appearance. The white camo wrap hides details, but the elegant, swooping body line is easy to see.

In any case, the mystery will soon be over. Next week kicks off the media blitz leading up to the Detroit Auto Show, and Mercedes has some events scheduled. We’ll have a sizable team on-site bringing the latest news and updates, so stick close to Motor1.com for the big reveal and much more besides.

Source: walkoART via YouTube