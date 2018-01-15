After some recent peeks, Infiniti finally debuts its Q Inspiration Concept at the North American International Auto Show. Get used to this bold appearance because the brand promises that this striking sedan previews the company's future generation of vehicles.

While beauty is subjective, the Q Inspiration Concept is inarguably fascinating to look at. In front, Up front, the sedan features a bizarre take company's current double-arch grille by incorporating an array of tightly packed louvres into the center it. Wide intakes in the lower fascia and tall ones ahead of the wheels lend a sporty aesthetic. Aggressive slashes create the shape of the headlights, and there are similar cuts on the hood.

The styling becomes sleeker further back. A flowing roof with thin pillars flows back to a fastback-like rear. The rounded tail with integrated exhausts is nicely understated, and the strip of taillights running across the vehicle's width picks up cues from the sharp-edged headlights.

Inside, Infiniti adopts a minimalist layout. Occupants sit in broad chairs with white leather upholstery, and each passenger has a tablet for their entertainment. A floating center console looks sculptural and features a mix of black and white leather with a coral orange accent. Up front, a digital display extends the entire length of the dashboard. Underneath it, the company installs a vast expanse of wood that wraps around to the doors. Passengers can individually adjust their section of cabin lighting by sliding a finger along of strip of golden washi paper and silk threads on the lower part of each door.

The Q Inspiration Concept would use Infiniti's VC-Turbo four-cylinder that's capable of changing its compression on the fly. The company claims that the mill has the output of a gas-fueled V6 but the efficiency of a diesel four-cylinder.

The powerplant is also compact, which is a major contributor to the sedan's styling. Because the engine doesn't take up much room, the designers can craft the vehicle's short hood and push forward the A-pillars. This gives the Q Inspiration Concept the exterior footprint of a midsize sedan but the interior room of a larger car.

While the Q Inspiration points to future Infinitis, the company is clear that this specific model isn't for production.

