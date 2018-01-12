With an 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) engine under the hood, and a focus on straight-line speed, the Dodge Challenger Demon can be an intimidating thing to drive. Thankfully, Dodge has added another element to its partnership with Bob Bondurant’s School of High Performance Driving in Arizona. Now customers can get behind the wheel of the demonic muscle car with the aid of Bondurant experts beside them.

The new drag racing course is free to all owners of the Demon, and includes a full day of instruction at the strip. Non-Demon SRT owners can upgrade their already free day of driving to include the Demon course at a cost of $999, which includes a day on the drag strip and a day on a road course. Even if you don’t own a Dodge or SRT vehicle, you can still pay $1,999 for the full experience, which includes seat time in the Demon, as well as a range of SRT products.

Pre-registration for the course opens on January 12, with classes kicking off on March 9. Demon owners get first dibs, naturally, and can schedule the date of their courses either online or over the phone. The new drag race course will also include the 707-hp (572-kW) Hellcat and Hellcat Widebody, as well as the 485-hp (361-kW) Challenger SRT 392.

"With great power comes responsibility," said FCA Head of Passenger Cars Tim Kuniskis. "So we want our enthusiasts to respect the full capability of their machines. Our Dodge SRT partnership with the highly acclaimed Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, which comes with the purchase of an SRT, gives our customers the opportunity to get the most out of their new vehicles in a controlled environment, as well as gives anyone interested in our performance cars the chance to get behind the wheel of one at the track."

The Dodge Demon program will take place at Bondurant’s facility at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. The entire class includes about two hours in the classroom, followed shortly thereafter by on-track instruction, and 22 drag strip runs in either the Demon, or other Hellcat and SRT Challengers.

Source: Dodge