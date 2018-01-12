Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has officially announced it will spend tens of thousands of dollars to give its employees in the United States a bonus payment of $2,000. The Italian-American automaker wants to celebrate the loyalty of nearly 60,000 non-senior workers and to recognize them for “their continued commitment to the company’s success.” FCA plans to make the payment, which is possible in part thanks to the U.S. tax reform, in the second quarter of this year, without affecting any profit sharing and salaried performance bonuses of its employees.

"These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA's success," Sergio Marchionne, FAC CEO, comments. "It is only proper that our employees share in the savings generated by tax reform and that we openly acknowledge the resulting improvement in the U.S. business environment by investing in our industrial footprint accordingly."

What Marchionne is referring to in his statement is a new massive investment of $1 billion into the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan, where the next generation Ram Heavy Duty truck will be assembled. This move will create about 2,500 new jobs at the factory to support the increased production volume.

The manufacturer will move the production of the Ram Heavy Duty series from its current location in Saltillo, Mexico, in 2020. The Mexican factory will be repurposed to assemble “future commercial vehicles for global distribution.”

In January last year, FCA announced that the Warren plant will also build the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. To prepare the site for such a massive expansion, the automaker then announced it will invest another $1 billion.

Since the beginning of 2018, FCA shares have surged 31 percent thanks to optimism about its product lineup being revamped in the next couple of years, as Fortune reports.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Fortune