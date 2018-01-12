Lotus is kicking off the new year by replacing the Evora Sport 410 with the similarly named Evora GT410 Sport. So, what does the “GT” bring to the table? For starters, dry weight has gone down by as much as 28 kilograms (62 pounds) to 1,256 kg (2,769 lbs) with all the weight-saving optional goodies in place. The diet was possible after installing a plethora of carbon fiber parts along with a titanium exhaust– which shaves off 10 kg (22 lbs) - and the aluminum Öhlins dampers cutting 13 kg (29 lbs) of fat.

Bear in mind the weight figures refer to the model equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox as the version fitted with the optional six-speed automatic is slightly heavier but still featherweight, at a mere 1,292 kg (2,848 lbs) or 12 kg (26 lbs) more than the manual.

Drawing inspiration from the upper-spec GT430, the new member of the Evora family has newly designed front and rear composite body panels, but without some of the aero trickery of the more expensive version. Even so, compared to the model it replaces, the GT410 Sport can generate 50 percent more downforce at up to 96 kg (211 lbs) while doing 190 mph (305 kph).

Motivation for the newest Evora is provided by the tried and tested supercharged 3.5-liter V6 with Toyota origins and an Edelbrock supercharger. It develops 410 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and 420 Newton-meters of torque (310 pound-feet) – the same as before - regardless whether you go for the manual or the automatic. The latter is quicker by a tenth of a second in the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), which takes only 4.1 seconds. If you care more about top speed, go for the manual as that will do 190 mph (305 kph) whereas the auto maxes out at 171 mph (275 kph).

As far as pricing in concerned, U.K. buyers will have to pay at least the starting price of £85,900 before adding any options. Lotus has also published pricing details for other markets: €110,900 in Germany, €111,900 in France, and €116,000 in Italy.

Source: Lotus