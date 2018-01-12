Mercedes-AMG has the Project One, while Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin have the Valkyrie. These companies involved in Formula 1 have put their expertise to good use into the development of road-going supercars. Now, Toyota is about to do the same thing by banking on its expertise in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) to develop the GR Super Sport. That being said, this is officially only a concept for the time being, although Toyota through the voice of its president President Akio Toyoda has expressed its intentions towards doing a production hybrid supercar.

Getting back to the GR Super Sport at hand, the spectacular concept draws inspiration from Toyota’s LMP1 efforts, not just in terms of the exterior appearance, but also as far as the hardware is concerned. In fact, the Japanese marque mentions the showcar uses just about the same main components as the TS050 Hybrid, so it’s safe to describe it as being a race car for the road.

At the heart of the spectacular GR Super Sport is a biturbo 2.4-liter V6 engine part of a hybrid powertrain enabling a combined output of 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts). If you prefer PS, it’s a nice and round 1,000 PS. It rides on 18-inch wheels with massive 330/710 R18 tires and has the two exhaust tips mounted up high at the back where you’d normally find the rear window. Instead of conventional glass and side mirrors allowing the driver to see what’s behind, the concept has a pair of cameras and two more on the front fenders that look like they’re floating up in the air.

With a massive splitter up front and an equally large diffuser at the back, Toyota’s latest concept maximizes aerodynamic efficiency also enhanced by the full-width rear wing. The GR Super Sport looks like it’s glued to the road and has some of the biggest side air vents we have ever seen on a car engineered for public roads.

Will the concept morph into a production model? Well, Toyota mentions “it will be some time before you all have the opportunity to get behind the wheel,” but we do know the concept acts as a preview for what the company has in mind with its next generation of performance cars. Reading between the lines, the GR Super Sport could have a road-legal correspondent in one way or another at some point in the future.

Source: Toyota