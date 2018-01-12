You may recall a Passat GT Concept that appeared in the Volkswagen booth at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. It’s taken a bit over a year to see fruition, but the production version is finally showing up in Detroit with this, the 2018 VW Passat GT. Looking back on those concept photos, the production version is darn near a carbon copy, save for the concept’s bold GT graphics missing on the sides. So what does that mean for this new sporty Passat?

For starters, the GT gets a subtle-yet-noticeable injection of sport, with over 20 visual enhancements to the interior and exterior. Standard LED headlight and daytime running lamps are fitted up front, along with the bumper borrowed from the R-Line. A black honeycomb grille replaces the stock unit, with the whole shebang surrounded by red trim – the definitive color of all things GT.

More black accents are found with the side mirror and door trim, along with subtle GT fender badges and a roof that gets a full black makeover. A small black spoiler with more black trim on the bumper is found at the rear, and the LED tail lights are slightly darkened as well. The spiffed-up Passat also gets cutouts down low for special exhaust tips that are part of an "acoustic package". We aren’t quite sure what to make of that, but the red brake calipers behind 19-inch wheels remind us this isn’t a standard Passat At least, in the looks department.

Inside, driver and passengers will notice piano black trim for the center console and vents. Carbon-fiber trim extends the full length of the dash and surrounds the standard Passat infotainment system. The headliner is black, the seats are black leatherette with gray inserts and contrast stitching, and the steering wheel is wrapped in black leather. The special GT door sills, however, are aluminum.

Features are typical upscale Passat with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Volkswagen Car-Net App Connect tech and the like all standard, though the GT does get two USB ports – one for front and back seat passengers. Underneath is typical V6 Passat as well, meaning the 3.6-liter VR6 engine with 280 horsepower (208 kW) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. Shifting is done via the six-speed DSG Tiptronic automatic, with paddle shifters on the wheel for manual selection. VW says the suspension is lowered but doesn’t specify by how much, or what exactly is different.

The Passat GT will be a limited-run model based off the R-Line. Those who enjoy color will be disappointed to hear that only white, silver, gray, and black finishes are available. However, with prices starting at $29,090 plus $850 destination, it will offer a cheaper entry point into the V6 Passat world.

The Passat GT should arrive to dealers in the second quarter of 2018.

Source: Volkswagen