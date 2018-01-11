Cars are getting more powerful, but also more frugal. According to the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency, the 2016 model year (the most recent year for data) saw average fuel economy ratings across all personal vehicles hit 24.7 mpg. That’s up 0.1 mpg from 2015, which admittedly is a small step but still enough to claim a record high. At the same time, the report says average new vehicle horsepower in 2016 climbed to 230, which is a 1 hp gain from the previous year. Again, it’s a small increase but like the fuel mileage ratings, it’s also a record high.

That’s not all. Mixed in with power and mileage are CO 2 emission ratings for 2016, which at an average of 359 grams per mile (g/mi) checks in a full 2 grams less than last year. And yes, that is a record low. It should be noted that these figures do encompass all personal-use vehicles, including small hatchbacks to SUVs, crossovers, vans, and pickup trucks.

There’s plenty more data in the report that number nerds like us will love to peruse. For example, the stats show that average fuel economy just for cars was actually 28.5 mpg, with trucks still hovering around 21.2 mpg. To nobody’s surprise, SUVs have record-high market share, but also follow the overall trend of having record high fuel mileage with record low emissions. For the performance-minded, trends also suggest that vehicle weight has basically leveled off around 4,000 pounds. So as long as horsepower continues to rise, the future for speed freaks doesn’t seem so bad.

Hyundai was quick to issue a statement on the report, as the automaker was shown as earning the highest fuel economy gains among all automakers. Compared to the miniscule 0.1 mpg average, Hyundai vehicles improved by 1.3 mpg. The jump was enough for the automaker to claim second place overall with a combined average of 28.8 mpg throughout its model lineup. Mazda took top honors in that category with a combined average mpg of 29.6.

The full EPA report is available at the link below, along with Hyundai’s press release on its fuel economy gains.

Source: EPA, Hyundai