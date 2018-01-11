Hyundai also showed the highest MPG gains for the 2016 model year.
Cars are getting more powerful, but also more frugal. According to the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency, the 2016 model year (the most recent year for data) saw average fuel economy ratings across all personal vehicles hit 24.7 mpg. That’s up 0.1 mpg from 2015, which admittedly is a small step but still enough to claim a record high. At the same time, the report says average new vehicle horsepower in 2016 climbed to 230, which is a 1 hp gain from the previous year. Again, it’s a small increase but like the fuel mileage ratings, it’s also a record high.
That’s not all. Mixed in with power and mileage are CO2 emission ratings for 2016, which at an average of 359 grams per mile (g/mi) checks in a full 2 grams less than last year. And yes, that is a record low. It should be noted that these figures do encompass all personal-use vehicles, including small hatchbacks to SUVs, crossovers, vans, and pickup trucks.
There’s plenty more data in the report that number nerds like us will love to peruse. For example, the stats show that average fuel economy just for cars was actually 28.5 mpg, with trucks still hovering around 21.2 mpg. To nobody’s surprise, SUVs have record-high market share, but also follow the overall trend of having record high fuel mileage with record low emissions. For the performance-minded, trends also suggest that vehicle weight has basically leveled off around 4,000 pounds. So as long as horsepower continues to rise, the future for speed freaks doesn’t seem so bad.
Hyundai was quick to issue a statement on the report, as the automaker was shown as earning the highest fuel economy gains among all automakers. Compared to the miniscule 0.1 mpg average, Hyundai vehicles improved by 1.3 mpg. The jump was enough for the automaker to claim second place overall with a combined average of 28.8 mpg throughout its model lineup. Mazda took top honors in that category with a combined average mpg of 29.6.
The full EPA report is available at the link below, along with Hyundai’s press release on its fuel economy gains.
Source: EPA, Hyundai
Hyundai Nexo FCV
Hyundai Earns Highest Fuel Economy Gains in Industry Study by EPA
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 – Hyundai achieved the automotive industry’s largest fuel efficiency improvement from 2015 to 2016, according to a report released today by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The EPA’s 2017 CO2 and Fuel Economy Trends Report, one of the automotive industry’s most recognized vehicle tests, determined Hyundai had the largest industry fuel improvement. Using 2016 model year combined passenger car and light truck data, Hyundai Motor America produced an impressive 1.3 miles per gallon improvement; while overall industry fuel efficiency improvement was 0.1 miles per gallon, according to the report.
“Hyundai recognizes the importance of the EPA’s Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to the environment, policy-makers and customers and that’s why we recently announced plans to introduce an additional 18 eco-friendly vehicles by 2025,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president, Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “The diligence of our 13,000 engineers and validation teams further demonstrates our efforts to introduce affordable, fuel-efficient technology across our lineup while achieving a significant milestone for Hyundai.”
Additionally, Hyundai achieved second place overall (up from fifth place in 2016) with a 28.8 adjusted miles per gallon rating.
Key enablers are improvements and innovation in powertrains including gasoline direct injection (GDI), turbocharging, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, along with increased use of light-weight materials and the introduction of a streamlined ‘fluidic sculpture’ design language. Additionally, the application of Advanced High Strength Steel improves collision energy management without adding weight, helping to reduce fuel consumption while delivering a better driving experience.
Hyundai’s continued focus on sustainability and commitment to producing eco-friendly vehicles is featured across its current product lineup. The Sonata Hybrid/Plug-in and our Ioniq EV/Hybrid/PHEV each emphasize operational efficiencies. Hyundai’s Ioniq, is the world's first dedicated vehicle with three electrified low- and zero-emission powertrain choices and the Hybrid version boasts an EPA-estimated 58 miles per gallon (combined), making it the most efficient vehicle in the U.S. market without a plug.
Most recently, Hyundai announced its second-generation mass produced fuel cell electric vehicle, the NEXO, a vision for hydrogen-powered life and featuring an artificial intelligence-based personal cockpit that is, not confined to travel, as it is equally useful in providing energy to every-day home applications.
O’Brien added, “Hyundai’s fuel economy achievements across a wide range of vehicle segments provides consumers with confidence that the industry can achieve fuel efficiency gains without compromising vehicle appeal, value, customer satisfaction or performance.”