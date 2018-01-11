Hide press release Show press release

FORD ISSUES SAFETY RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR CERTAIN 2006 FORD RANGER VEHICLES WITH TAKATA AIRBAG INFLATORS; ADVISES CUSTOMERS TO STOP DRIVING AND CONTACT DEALERS FOR IMMEDIATE REPAIRS



JAN 11, 2018 | DEARBORN, MICH.

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 11, 2018 – Ford Motor Company has identified approximately 3,000 2006 model year Ranger vehicles in North America with airbag inflators that pose higher risk of rupturing in the event of a crash. We take this matter very seriously and are advising owners of these specific 2006 Ford Rangers to stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately. Parts are available now, and dealers are prepared to get vehicles directly from customers, make permanent repairs that will resolve the safety risk and provide a free interim loaner vehicle, if necessary.

Ford is taking this action because there have been two fatalities caused by driver airbag inflator ruptures from Takata inflators built on the same day. On Dec. 22, Ford was notified of a crash in West Virginia that happened on July 1, 2017 involving a 2006 Ford Ranger built in North America with a ruptured non-desiccated Takata driver-side inflator. Ford inspected the vehicle on Dec. 27, confirmed that the inflator ruptured resulting in a driver fatality and notified NHTSA. This is the second fatality reported to Ford due to a Takata inflator rupture. The prior fatality was reported in January 2016.

Ford is saddened by these tragic losses and offers its sincere condolences to the drivers’ families.

Affected vehicles include certain 2006 Ford Rangers built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant from Aug. 10, 2005 to Dec. 15, 2005.

The recall involves approximately 2,902 vehicles located in North America, with 2,712 located in the United States and federalized territories and 190 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S02.

Ford has a VIN look-up tool at Ford.com that customers can use to determine if their vehicle is one of those involved in this action. It can be found here.



NHTSA Issues Statement on 2006 Ford Ranger

Today, Ford issued a critical warning that certain recalled model year 2006 Ford Rangers with defective Takata air bags are an immediate risk to safety. Affected owners are urged not to drive these vehicles and to contact Ford immediately to schedule a free repair. Ford announced that it will send mobile repair teams to owners’ homes, tow vehicles to a local dealership for repair, and provide loaner vehicles – all free of charge.

NHTSA is asking the media and the public to help spread the word. It’s critical that this message reaches all affected owners. NHTSA’s top priority is safety; it is extremely important that all high-risk air bags are tracked down and replaced immediately.

NHTSA will continue to ensure all consumers are kept informed of current and future recalls. To stay informed and safe, NHTSA urges all drivers to take the following five actions.

Visit NHTSA.gov to find out if your car or truck is under recall. Search using your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Your search result will tell you if your car or truck is included in this or any other safety recall at this time. Vehicles scheduled for future recalls will not show up in this search, so it is important that you check regularly, at least twice per year.



If your vehicle does have a recall, call your local dealer to schedule the free repair. Just remember that in the Takata air bag recalls, there are priority groups; parts are only available for certain vehicles starting at certain dates.

Sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified by e-mail if your vehicle is affected by a future recall.

Get answers to frequently asked questions at NHTSA.gov/recall-spotlight/tak ata-air-bags.

Help spread the word: share NHTSA’s consumer fact sheet and video with friends and family.



Stay connected with NHTSA: Search for open recalls with NHTSA.gov/Recalls| Download the Safercar Mobile App for Apple or Android devices | Receive recall alerts by e-mail | Visit us on Facebook.com/NHTSA | Follow us on Twitter.com/NHTSA.gov | Watch 5-Star Safety Ratings crash tests onYouTube.com/USDOTNHTSA