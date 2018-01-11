Another day, another claim of diesel engines not meeting federal emission standards. This time the Dieselgate crosshairs are leveled at Ford, courtesy of a lawsuit filed yesterday from disgruntled F-250 and F-350 Super Duty owners who allege their trucks emit far more nasty bits into the air than advertised. How much more? According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the suit alleges 500,000 Super Duty trucks manufactured from 2011 through 2017 can emit up to 50 times more pollutants than allowed. Bloomberg News reports that the suit includes 58 alleged violations of state consumer law, racketeering, and false advertising.

Ford is holding firm that it has done nothing wrong. In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, Ford spokesman Mike Levine said that Ford vehicles, “including those with diesel emissions, comply with all U.S. and EPA and (California Air Resources Board) emissions regulations. Ford vehicles do not have defeat devices. We will defend ourselves against these baseless claims.”

Automotive supplier Bosch is also named in the suit and is accused of allegedly developing software that allows for adjustment of various parameters while being tested.

The timing of the lawsuit is certainly interesting to say the least. It comes literally two days after Ford announced its first-ever half-ton diesel in the 2018 F-150. The new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel in the best-selling truck makes 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) while generating 440 pound-feet (597 Newton-meters) of torque. Ford says the truck offers best-in-class torque and towing with an EPA-estimated 30 MPG rating.

Of course, there’s no way to ever know if the timing of the suit with the F-150 announcement is merely coincidence or something more. Hagens Berman is the law firm involved with the suit, which aside from the alleged violations says Ford should have called its trucks “Super Dirty” instead of “Super Duty.”

Ford joins the seemingly endless snowball of diesel controversy that began back in 2015, when Volkswagen was found to have defeat devices on upwards of 11 million vehicles worldwide. Since then, numerous manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Mercedes-Benz, and General Motors have been accused of similar actions.

Source: The Detroit Free Press, Bloomberg News