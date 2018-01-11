BIRMINGHAM, U.K. - January 11, 2018 – The global motorsport market, reckoned to be worth in excess of $25 billion annually[1], received a significant boost today as Motorsport Network announced the launch of MotorMarket.com, an online trading platform that brings together buyers and sellers of products and services for the global motorsport industry.

As a new global marketplace for motorsport suppliers and buyers, MotorMarket.com is a platform that enables businesses to freely create a profile to market their business, list their products and services and to publish their company news to engage new customers.

Launched at Motorsport Network’s Autosport International Show in Birmingham, UK, today, MotorMarket.com continues a long tradition of delivering sales and marketing platforms to fuel commerce in the motorsport sector. Autosport International will host over 90,000 visitors this week, with two days of trade exhibits prior to two days of public attendance over the weekend.

For over 30 years, Autosport magazine, Autosport.com and Motoring News have helped motorsport companies promote their businesses through classified advertising and sales tools such as the Autosport Directory, first published in 1989, that was a staple of the industry. For its part, The Autosport International Show acts as the largest convening event of trade suppliers and manufacturers anywhere in the world, and thus MotorMarket builds on this long tradition of creating trading environments that power the industry.

Over 4,500 companies have already created a free business profile on the platform, ranging from blast cleaning services to race circuits for hire. Profiles allow motorsport businesses to outline their business proposition and promote company news and offers. The site functionality allows buyers to match with sellers through sector categories, tags and geography, providing a class-leading and multi-functional digital platform to promote sales.

“Autosport has always been at the forefront of the enabling trading in our industry, whether through international events such as Autosport International or the much-thumbed edition of the Autosport Directory," said Rob Paterson, Senior Vice President of Classifieds for Motorsport Network, "MotorMarket moves all of our digital capacity onto a new and purpose-built platform that we believe has enormous capacity to accelerate this long-standing tradition for the benefit of everyone working in the global motorsport marketplace.”

The MotorMarket team will be available at stand E80 in the Engineering Hall at the Autosport Show at Birmingham’s NEC this week to meet companies and individuals with an interest in exploring the business opportunities presented by the new platform.

[1] IndustryARC Motorsports Market Report