A recent batch of spy photos caught the future Mercedes-AMG A35 on the road, and now a video has provided a brief look at the moderately hot hatch on the move. It sports a set of unattractive wheels but a very aggressive set of exhausts.

The A35 will be a new addition to the A-Class range and will sit directly below the range-topping A45. Power will reportedly come from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that will produce around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), and it'll route through an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain will possibly use Mercedes' 48-volt tech to give the A35 a mild hybrid boost for quicker acceleration and lower fuel economy.

The new generation of the A-Class and Mercedes' other compact models will be available with the company's recently unveiled, Linux-based MBUX infotainment system (above). The tech will feature cutting-edge equipment, including a six-core CPU, Nvidia-sourced graphics, 8 GB of RAM. It'll also support for USB Type C for charging the latest smartphones, gesture commands, and voice recognition. In the base form, the system will use a pair of seven-inch displays; the next step will add a 10.25-inch screen; and the range-topping variant will have two of the 10.25-inch units. Buyers will also be able to order a head-up display.

Customers looking for an A-Class will have a huge range of choices. In total, the hatchback will be available in four diesel-fueled variants and seven gasoline-powered versions, although some of them won't be on sale in certain markets. The less expensive, more basic trims will use a torsion beam rear suspension, and pricier versions will use a multi-link setup.

Mercedes will debut the latest A-Class at the Geneva Motor Show. The AMG variants will possibly arrive later in the year, though.

The A-Class hatchback won't arrive in the United States, though. Instead, Americans will get the sedan version. It'll allow the CLA-Class on the same platform to become more luxurious and climb up market. Customers who prefer crossovers will be able to opt for the GLA- and new GLB-Class.

