In perhaps the biggest ever sign of a serious drinking problem, a man in Russia rammed a stolen armored personnel carrier into a grocery store to steal a bottle of wine. A person living nearby was able to record the bizarre crime (see above), and many people photographed the aftermath. In a surprise to nobody, witnesses reported the driver was already inebriated when he crashed the combat vehicle into the store.

According to Reuters, the unnamed perpetrator is in his late 20s. He stole the APC from a "motorsport training ground" near Apatity, Russia. The man then drove the military vehicle through a forest and into the town. Photos from the scene showed that he crushed at least one car – a Daewoo.

The building received relatively little damage considering that a drunk man drove a military vehicle into it. The guy only opened up a hole in the front of store, and he didn't even bother to take the APC for a joyride after getting his booze. Apparently, this was a man who just wanted some wine, and that was all.

Onlookers didn't seem particularly concerned about the sight of a military machine on the sidewalk. The video shows people walking by nonchalantly and getting within an arm's reach of the vehicle. The drunken driver even pokes his head out of the top hatch at one point in the clip for a look around before backing up the APC.

Police were able to find the driver, and he still was in possession of the stolen wine, according to Reuters. He reportedly didn't resist arrest. Given the amount of alcohol coursing through his veins, it's amazing this brash criminal was still conscious.

Source: Reuters, Caught on Cam via YouTube