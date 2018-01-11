Renault celebrated 40 years of Formula 1 involvement in 2017 and now it has decided to infuse some of that F1 magic into its feisty five-door hatchback. Even the special edition’s name takes after the nomenclature used in the greatest motorsport category, with the limited-run model carrying the “Clio R.S. 18” moniker as a nod Renault Sport’s forthcoming R.S. 18 F1 car.

But before you get too excited, this is merely a visual package for the Clio RS. The special version starts off as the 220 EDC Trophy version and gets as standard an Akrapovic exhaust system (optional on the regular model) to maximize the soundtrack provided by the turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine. With 220 horsepower and 280 Newton-meters (206 pound feet) of torque, the R.S. 18 mirrors the technical specifications of the stock hot hatch.

What truly sets it apart from the standard Clio RS are the “R.S. 18” badges slapped onto the front doors, along with the double-diamond motif noticeable on the roof. Renault has also applied some grey decals as well as a model-exclusive black theme for the front bumper and badges to lend the supermini a more menacing look. The F1-styled front blade comes painted in Renault Sport’s typical Sirius Yellow and this striking hue also be noticed on the sides to contrast the predominantly Deep Black hue.

Stepping inside the cabin, the new Clio R.S. 18 has numbered door sills to denote its limited availability and has received a faux carbon fiber theme for the air vent surrounds. Rounding off the changes are the Renault Sport-branded carpet mats and a combination of Alcantara and leather for the sporty steering wheel.

The special edition likely serves as a last hurrah for the current-generation Clio taking into account Renault is expected to unveil the new version in October at the Paris Motor Show. While a fancy version such as this R.S. 18 is nice and all, let’s keep in mind what could have been. Unveiled a couple of years ago, the Clio R.S. 16 concept had a wide body and a meaty 275-hp 2.0-liter engine from the previous Megane RS, complete with its six-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. Unfortunately, it never reached production.

Source: Renault