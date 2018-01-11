The Stinger-inspired compact sedan will be revealed on January 15.
Kia is poised to unveil an updated version of its compact Forte sedan in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show. To whet our appetites, the automaker has release some teaser renderings of what the new car will look like inside and out. As is often the case with such renderings, body lines are likely a bit exaggerated but the overall look is something of an upscale, fastback recast for the sedan.
In fact, Kia says as much in a release announcing the renders, calling the Forte’s new look “more sophisticated” while holding onto a sporty image that is inspired by the Stinger sport sedan. We can certainly see shades of Stinger in the Forte’s sweeping rear, which appears to be a bit wider and a tad more muscular. A redesigned rear bumper now houses turn signals and reverse lamps separate of refreshed tail lamps, which are now connected with a horizontal strip similar to the Sportage.
Changes up front include bolder creases to the hood, which intersects with a mildly redesigned front fascia that now separates the headlights from the grille. The headlights themselves are redesigned, while Kia calls the Forte’s grille a “fresh approach” to the automaker’s signature tiger nose look. We aren’t entirely sure what that means, but we are sure of the redesigned lower valence flanked with broad intakes and running lamps.
The refresh continues inside with revamped dash that moves the infotainment screen above new horizontal vents, with turbine style vents similar to the Stinger found at the corners. Kia calls the new look a horizontal theme that “creates a sense of openness” and delivers more of a minimalist feel to driver and passengers.
Kia will officially unveil the 2019 Forte and give full disclosure on all its updates January 15, prior to its first public appearance at the Detroit Auto Show.
Source: Kia
2019 Kia Forte Sedan Renderings
