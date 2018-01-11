We haven’t seen much of Jeep’s prototype Scrambler pickup running around, so when spy photos crop up – especially good ones like this batch – we take notice. This heavily camouflaged tester was caught prowling the streets near FCA’s North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, giving us a pretty close look at the forthcoming model.

We’ve suspected that the truck will be based on the long-wheelbase Wrangler Unlimited platform, and this test vehicle certainly supports that theory. Overall, we expect this truck to fit somewhere in the mid-size category, competing with vehicles like the Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, and new Ford Ranger which is expected to debut shortly at the Detroit Auto show.

The new Jeep Wrangler has already launched, but the thick coverings that remain on the Scrambler prototypes suggest it will have at least some styling tweaks from the SUV. Overall, the truck will obviously retain the classic Wrangler look – something we can easily see in the front with the oval headlights and proper Jeep grille. The real question is what’s happening behind the cab, and to Jeep’s credit things have been kept well under wraps. We do expect to see a strong family resemblance in the tail lights and rear bumper, as well as a slab-sided bed with fender flares similar to what we see on the current Wrangler. It’s also expected to wield a fair amount of aluminum to save weight, though whether or not that will include the entire bed is unclear.

We expect the 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic to be the primary powertrain option at launch, with a hybrid model likely available later on. A diesel engine might also enter into the mix, though it’s not a done deal by any means.

Folks hoping to see the new Jeep pickup later this month in Detroit will likely be quite disappointed. There’s always the chance of a surprise reveal, but rumors say FCA will look to unveil the Scrambler later this year with production beginning in 2019.

Source: Automedia