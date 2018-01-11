Mercedes-Benz has dropped another teaser for the recast G-Class SUV, the big, boxy, luxury off-roader we all know and love. This time, we see the marauding Merc blasting through a sand dune, obscuring pretty much everything save for a bit up front. Of course, with all the spy photos we’ve seen as well as the previous snow-based teaser showing bits of backside, we know that the overall look hasn’t really changed much. That’s good, because when you have something as iconic as the G-Class, it’s not wise to mess with the formula.

Also, we know it still has that classic look because the whole freaking world has already seen the new G-Class – inside and out – through a stack of images that leaked a week ago.

We’ll give Mercedes some credit. The automaker is holding the line with its planned launch scenario, which includes the requisite teaser photos leading up to a big reveal. This particular teaser pic even came with an embargo for publication at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 11 and not a moment before. But then again, this teaser image is pretty cool, and there could be some folks who haven’t seen the full batch of leaked shots, which by the way are right here for you to peruse.

We still don’t know all the details of the new features that will encompass the G-Class, but we do know that despite a familiar look, it is nearly all-new from the ground up. That’s especially true on the inside, where a full-on digital instrument cluster resides, among other things. It still rides on a ladder frame, but it’s been tweaked to provide a better ride while still being a proper, robust off-roader.

Mercedes-Benz has one more teaser scheduled before the official reveal, which is scheduled for January 14. It’s first public appearance with follow at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: Mercedes-Benz