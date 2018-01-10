No other segment in the automotive realm is nearly as robust these days as SUVs. In addition to coming up with all-new models, automakers are on a seemingly continuous cycle of refreshing current offerings just keep up with the tide. Hence the camouflage coverings on this Hyundai Tucson, which we suspect will take up residence for the 2019 model year since the manufacturer recently released details for new features on the 2018 edition.

What’s in the works for the next Tucson? Hefty coverings front and rear suggest that’s where the bulk of the updates will take place. Looking close we can make out new headlights up front, with a different setup for its daytime LED running lights. A new honeycomb-shaped grille is actually quite easy to spot, bringing the Tucson in line with other refreshed Hyundai models. Less easier to spot are reshaped air intakes, but we suspect they exist behind the coverings.

Similarly, the backside appears to be wearing redesigned tail lights and we can suss out some design changes in the rear bumper as well. We aren’t expecting anything revolutionary to happen with the rear glass or hatch, though some minor resculpturing to body lines could be taking place under the tarps on either side of the SUV.

Inside will almost certainly see some minor updates as well as the latest tech systems, though at this point specific changes are purely speculative. The same goes for the Tucson’s powertrain, which could feature some minor updates and possibly new engine options. There’s been nothing swirling in the rumor mill about such things, so it’s also possible everything could carry over from the current model.

With Hyundai having just updated the 2018 Tucson in the equipment and features department, it’s likely we won’t see this facelifted version until the end of the year at the earliest, launching as a 2019 model.

