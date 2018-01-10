Renting a car usually leaves you with a few dozen limited, boring options. Here’s not to say that the Chevy Malibu is the worst car in the world, but we’d rather much have something that has two doors, more than 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts), and the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just about 3.5 seconds.

Thankfully, Jaguar has partnered with Enterprise to give renters the opportunity to spend a few days with the F-Type SVR sports car. A total of 15 markets around the country will be offered the exclusive sports car, including Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Minnesota, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Naples, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Seattle, Phoenix, North Carolina, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

The F-Type SVR joins just a handful of other available exotic rentals from the agency, including cars like the Aston Martin Rapide S, Audi R8, BMW i8, Lamborghini Huracan, and Ferrari California, among others. The SVR is the second most powerful vehicle the rental agency offers, just behind the 602-hp (448-kW) Huracan, and can be had either as a coupe or convertible.

"We're delighted to have the F-TYPE SVR included in the Enterprise Exotic Car Collection," said Kim McCullough, vice president of marketing, Jaguar Land Rover North America. "As an aspirational product and the halo performance vehicle for the Jaguar brand, this partnership means even more people will have the opportunity to experience thrilling driving dynamics and the best of British design."

In its 12-year run, Enterprise’s Exotic Car Collection has proved to be a success. More than 50 locations in cities throughout the U.S. offer exotic rentals, with a plan to expand even more into the states and Canada. Depending on where you book it, and a few other factors like length of rental, and age of driver, the sports car can be had for around $250 per day.

Source: Enterprise