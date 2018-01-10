Auction house RM Sotheby’s is to offer the world’s most extensive and exclusive collection of limited-production Porsche 911 Type 964 variants upon the company’s return to Florida, as the official auction partner of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on March 10.

Suitably titled "Exclusively Porsche – The 964 Collection," a group of 11 Type 964s (and one 930) gathered by a single collector over a decade are to be hammered away. The avid Porsche enthusiast assembled the finest collection of museum-worthy examples on a quest to source the last truly hand-built Porsche examples. Also scratching his German supercar itch, the current vendor sought out the finest specimens of every 964 Special, high performance variants modified or built by Porsche’s exclusive department.

The impressive group of 964s is led by a mint condition, essentially brand new 1993 Carrera RSR 3.8, finished in incredibly rare Ferrari Yellow and never raced. One of only 45 ever crafted at the Porsche factory, the odometer displays a mere 475 miles (765 kilometers). Estimates for this very special vehicle range from $1.2-1.4 million.

Also on offer is one of just 55 1993 Carrera RS 3.8s ever built, presented in outstanding condition with less than 4,350 miles (7,000 km) on the clock. Expect the auction result for this particular Porsche to hit $1.5 million.

Three further specials – a 1993 Turbo S Leichtbau and a pair of very rare "flat nose" variants – are also to go under the hammer. One of the rarest production Porsches, with a grand total of ten constructed, the Turbo S X83 Flachbau is estimated to land between $500,000 and $650,000, whereas the U.S-production Turbo S X85 Flachbau is expected to sell between $600,000 - 800,000. Just 39 of these examples were built.

"The 964 Collection is without a doubt the most complete and best collection of limited-production Porsche 964s to ever come to public auction," explains Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist at RM Sotheby’s.

"The owner was well ahead of his time in assembling this group, which represents some of the rarest models in the entire Porsche lineage. We’ve had the privilege of bringing several exceptional collections of Porsche 911s to market over the last two years, and look forward to securing more strong results in Amelia Island, a proven venue for fresh-to-market rarities."

The collection also includes:

1991 Carrera Cup (еst. $250,000 - $325,000)

1994 Turbo 3.6 (еst. $200,000 - $250,000, offered without reserve)

1994 Speedster (еst. $200,000 - $250,000, offered without reserve)

1991 Turbo 3.3 (еst. $200,000 - $250,000, offered without reserve)

1992 Carrera RS (еst. $200,000 - $250,000, offered without reserve)

1989 Turbo ‘Flat Nose’ Coupe (еst. $200,000 - $250,000, offered without reserve)

1993 Carrera RS America (еst. $200,000 - $250,000, offered without reserve)

The Carrera RS 3.8, Turbo S Leichtbau and the Turbo S X85 Flachbau will be on public view at RM Sotheby’s first event of 2018 in Arizona, 18-19 January.