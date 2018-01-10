BMW is giving a whole new meaning to the word “discreet” with the mid-cycle update for its first-ever minivan and at the same time the company’s first foray into the front-wheel-drive genre. Both the five-seat 2 Series Active Tourer and the seven-seat Gran Tourer are gaining Jucaro Beige and Sunset Orange paint schemes as well as six new alloy wheels varying in size from 17 to 19 inches.

Since it’s not that easy to detect what has changed on the outside, we’ll save you some time by pointing out the novelties. The LED headlights now adopt a more hexagonal look in line with recent BMWs, while the light-emitting diodes at the back exhibit different graphics. Also new are the LED fog lamps, a lightly updated kidney grille, and the single-piece air intake.

Bigger exhaust tips have been installed and if you go for one of the four-cylinder models, BMW will be more than happy to install dual exhaust setup. The 2 Series Active Tourer / Gran Tourer fitted with the optional M Sport Package has been revised accordingly.

While the mild cosmetic changes might not be enough to make you rush over to the nearest BMW dealership and place an order, there are other news of greater importance. For instance, a seven-speed, dual-clutch Steptronic gearbox will be available from now on, alongside the familiar six-speed manual and the eight-speed Steptronic. Pick one of the autos and you’ll get a swanky new selector lever.

In addition, the latest and greatest iDrive will be installed in the minivan duo and buyers will be able to pick from either a 6.5- or 8.8-inch touchscreen, complete with voice control.

As far as the engines are concerned, BMW’s engineers have optimized the turbocharger, crankshaft, valve train, and heat management – all for the purpose of enhancing efficiency. Depending on engine selection, output varies between 109 horsepower (80 kilowatts) and 231 hp (170 kW) for the Active Tourer and from 109 hp (80 kW) to 192 hp (141 kW) for the bigger Gran Tourer. If fuel economy is of utmost importance, go for the 225xe iPerformance plug-in hybrid model, which will do 28 miles (45 kilometers) on electric juice and consume as low as 2.3 liters / 100 km (102.2 mpg) in hybrid mode.

BMW will launch the minivans in Europe in March after selling more than 380,000 units of the pre-facelift models between 2014 and 2017.

Source: BMW