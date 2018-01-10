The seven-seat Gran Tourer is also being lightly refreshed.
BMW is giving a whole new meaning to the word “discreet” with the mid-cycle update for its first-ever minivan and at the same time the company’s first foray into the front-wheel-drive genre. Both the five-seat 2 Series Active Tourer and the seven-seat Gran Tourer are gaining Jucaro Beige and Sunset Orange paint schemes as well as six new alloy wheels varying in size from 17 to 19 inches.
Since it’s not that easy to detect what has changed on the outside, we’ll save you some time by pointing out the novelties. The LED headlights now adopt a more hexagonal look in line with recent BMWs, while the light-emitting diodes at the back exhibit different graphics. Also new are the LED fog lamps, a lightly updated kidney grille, and the single-piece air intake.
Bigger exhaust tips have been installed and if you go for one of the four-cylinder models, BMW will be more than happy to install dual exhaust setup. The 2 Series Active Tourer / Gran Tourer fitted with the optional M Sport Package has been revised accordingly.
While the mild cosmetic changes might not be enough to make you rush over to the nearest BMW dealership and place an order, there are other news of greater importance. For instance, a seven-speed, dual-clutch Steptronic gearbox will be available from now on, alongside the familiar six-speed manual and the eight-speed Steptronic. Pick one of the autos and you’ll get a swanky new selector lever.
In addition, the latest and greatest iDrive will be installed in the minivan duo and buyers will be able to pick from either a 6.5- or 8.8-inch touchscreen, complete with voice control.
As far as the engines are concerned, BMW’s engineers have optimized the turbocharger, crankshaft, valve train, and heat management – all for the purpose of enhancing efficiency. Depending on engine selection, output varies between 109 horsepower (80 kilowatts) and 231 hp (170 kW) for the Active Tourer and from 109 hp (80 kW) to 192 hp (141 kW) for the bigger Gran Tourer. If fuel economy is of utmost importance, go for the 225xe iPerformance plug-in hybrid model, which will do 28 miles (45 kilometers) on electric juice and consume as low as 2.3 liters / 100 km (102.2 mpg) in hybrid mode.
BMW will launch the minivans in Europe in March after selling more than 380,000 units of the pre-facelift models between 2014 and 2017.
Source: BMW
2018 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, Gran Tourer facelift
The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer.
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer both offer ample space, impressive versatility, excellent comfort and the dynamic driving qualities for which the brand is renowned. Also equipped with the latest generation of engines, BMW’s updated premium compact models for the Sports Activity Tourer (SAT) segment will be available from March 2018.
- The model update for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer will be introduced onto the market in March 2018. Sales of BMW’s first Sports Activity Tourer (SAT) in the premium compact class exceeded 380,000 units between 2014 and 2017. The two models – which stand out with their functional space concept – are therefore among the brand’s bestsellers. Their biggest market is Germany, followed by China and Great Britain. The conquest rate is high, with more than 70 per cent of customers new to the BMW brand.
- New front-end look with wide, single-piece air intake and more striking kidney grille underlines the car’s sporty and elegant appearance. The newly designed rear apron with larger exhaust tailpipes (twin tailpipes for all four-cylinder models) accentuates the car’s width. Particularly dynamic design for BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer models equipped with the new M Sport package.
- Two new exterior colours (Jucaro Beige and Sunset Orange) and six new light-alloy wheel designs in 17, 18 and 19-inch formats increase the scope for individualisation. Exclusive materials and new seat covers in cloth/Sensatec and leather add extra class to the interior. New electronic selector lever in models with seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission or eight-speed Steptronic.
- New design for the optional LED headlights and Adaptive LED Headlights with dazzle-free high beam. Familiar twin circular headlights, here with a hexagonal look, create an even more cutting-edge and eye-catching effect. Also new: the design of the optional LED front foglamps.
- Latest-generation petrol and diesel engines with extensive efficiency- enhancing modifications, e.g. to the crankshaft, heat management, valve train and turbocharging. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer engines develop outputs from 80 kW/109 hp to 170 kW/231 hp, the power units for the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer from 80 kW/109 hp to 141 kW/192 hp. Combined-cycle fuel economy for the new BMW EfficientDynamics engine family comes in at between 6.4 and 4.3 l/100 km (44.1 and 65.7 mpg imp), which equates to combined CO2 emissions of 147–112 g/km*.
- From 3/2018 all diesel engines will employ exhaust gas treatment technology including a diesel particulate filter, NOX adsorber catalyst and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system, which uses urea solution (AdBlue) injection to effectively reduce nitrogen oxides in the car’s exhaust gases. All four-cylinder diesels now feature BMW TwinPower Turbo technology incl. two turbochargers.
- Plug-in hybrid BMW 225xe iPerformance Active Tourer with electric range of 45 kilometres (28 miles), system output of 224 hp and combined fuel economy of 2.5–2.3 l/100 km [113–122.8 mpg imp] (CO2 emissions: 57–52 g/km)**.
|
* The fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and operating range figures were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval. ** Basis for fuel consumption figures: WLTP
- Seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission available for the first time in the two models, alongside an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and six-speed manual. The 220i is fitted as standard with the seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission, the 225i xDrive and 220d with the eight-speed Steptronic.
- Innovative operating concept with latest-generation iDrive system (available since 7/2017). Optional navigation systems with 6.5 or 8.8-inch touchscreen, voice control and iDrive operation with touch-sensitive interface.
- BMW ConnectedDrive Services (available since 7/2017) offer exceptional levels of connectivity. Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), Time-to-Leave notifications and Share Destination via app, web and calendar, plus Microsoft Exchange function for sharing and editing emails, calendar entries and contact data. Smartphone integration easier thanks to Apple CarPlay. Inductive charging for compatible mobile phones and a WiFi hotspot for up to ten devices also included.
- Extensive line-up of driver assistance systems, including Active Cruise Control – with adaptive speed regulation between 140 km/h (87 mph) and rest – and the Traffic Jam Assistant, which automatically keeps the car in its lane at up to 60 km/h (37 mph); both assistance systems are part of the optional Driving Assistant Plus package.