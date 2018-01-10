This is probably the most unusual drag race we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks. It puts two really fast Honda models on the track, one with four wheels and one with two wheels.

On the left is the Honda NSX, marketed in the United States as the Acura NSX, which is the most technologically advanced product of the Japanese manufacturer at the moment. It uses a biturbo 3.5-liter V6 gasoline unit, working together with not one, not two, but three electric motors – two at the front and one on the rear axle, for a combined output of 573 horsepower (427 kilowatts). A nine-speed automatic gearbox channels the power to the wheels.

The supercar’s opponent in today's drag is the super cool 2017 Honda CBR1000RR – actually, the lightest, most powerful, and fastest CBR1000 motorcycle Honda has ever produced. It has a 1.0-liter liquid-cooled inline-four engine, generating 189 hp (141 kW) and 84 pound-feet (114 Newton-meters) of torque. The 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes about 2.6 seconds and stopping power is provided by massive Brembo brakes. Just for a comparison, the NSX officially needs 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph).

Given the facts above, we were expecting a pretty close battle, and we get exactly that, but the winner is a surprise to us. However, there’s a very simple explanation of why one of the fastest motorcycles in the world is not able to outrun one of the… well, most average supercars on the market.

If you take a closer look at the start, you’ll notice the rider has an appalling launch, which pretty much reflects the rest of the drag race. With a standing start, the NSX needs 10.8 seconds to cover the quarter-mile sprint, while the Fireblade is slightly slower at 11.2 seconds.

Make sure to watch the video after the first run to check out if the result is different in a rolling race.

Source: Carwow on YouTube