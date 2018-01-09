See the new look now in our gallery of nearly 300 photos.
Mini will bring a refreshed version of its classic Cooper to Detroit for its debut at the North American International Auto Show. The updates apply to both the two-door and four-door hardtop models as well as the convertible, but if you’re struggling to see the differences, don’t worry. In this case, refreshed means new headlights, tail lights, color options, some interior trim, and that’s pretty much it.
The good news is that, for fans of the storied brand, the revamped 2019 model is indeed very familiar – something we would expect from a design as iconic as this. Never the less, Mini wants to make sure you like it from every conceivable angle, hence the almost 300 images we were sent showing both the hardtop and convertible in action.
Up front, 2019 models get new standard-issue halogen headlights with black accents, while optional LED headlights are brighter and feature a turn-signal indicator that surrounds the entire headlight assembly. The changes are indeed subtle, but things are a bit more pronounced in the back with optional LED tail lights that feature the good old Union Jack flag, much like we saw last year on the John Cooper Works GP concept. More than just a nifty design feature, Mini says the turn signals are horizontally arranged with the brake lights being vertical, while the running lights comprise the diagonal portions of the flag. Neat.
In addition, 2019 models can be ordered with three new exterior colors: Emerald Grey metallic, Starlight Blue metallic, and Solaris Orange metallic. Piano Black also debuts, which not only paints the car black but swaps chrome at the headlights, tail lights, and grille surround for black trim. New wheel designs are available, and of course the refresh features the new, minimalist Mini logo design.
Inside, the 2019 Mini gains new leather trim options, including a color delectably named Malt Brown Chesterfield Leather. There’s also a new infotainment system with a fresh 6.5-inch display as standard equipment, with an 8.8-inch touchscreen nav system as an option. Other new tech includes Mini Connected – a range of digital services that include real-time traffic info with 4G LTE connectivity, Apple CarPlay support, Connected Services, and a personal mobility assistant feature for smartphones which can, among other things, create ideal routes and departure times based on what it finds in the daily calendar on your phone.
It can even track certain personal items like purses or briefcases fitted with a wireless tracker. Mini Find Mate can display the location of these items on the Mini’s screen or your smartphone to help make sure you don’t forget the important stuff, or if you do, where exactly you left it.
There’s also the new seven-speed DCT we previously reported on, though it won't be available on U.S. models. And we can't forget the various customizable bits now available through Mini Yours Customised. Using an online configurator, Mini owners can create personalized items such as the side scuttles, interior trim, and even LED door projectors, a feature which debuts on the Mini for 2019.
The updates may be small, but when you have a vehicle as iconic as this, such is the way forward.
The British premium automobile manufacturer strengthens the progressive character and appeal of its models in the small car segment with a stylishly refined visual appearance and extensive technological advancements. The update for the MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the MINI Convertible includes fresh design accentuations, innovations in the field of drive technology, additional customisation options and an expansion of the digital services available as part of MINI Connected.
The upgrading of the original product substance in the premium segment of small cars highlights the mature yet distinctive charisma of MINI, which in its current model generation is now available for the first time with three body types for hallmark driving fun in urban environments. This is due to such elements as an extended range of standard features, newly designed headlights and rear lights, additional body finishes and cutting-edge connectivity technology for convenience and infotainment.
MINI Hardtop 2 Door, MINI Hardtop 4 Door, MINI Convertible: overview of new features.
LED rear lights in Union Jack design.
New MINI logo, new body finishes, Piano Black exterior.
New light alloy wheels.
Extended range of leather trim, interior surfaces and Color Lines.
Unique individualisation with MINI Yours Customised.
Multifunction steering wheel and radio with 6.5-inch colour screen, USB and
Bluetooth interface as standard.
Optional radio and navigation systems with touchscreen monitor.
Telephony with wireless charging.
MINI Connected and MINI Connected XL with new functions.
MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver's side.
Bright and dazzle-free: LED headlights.
A modified design for the characteristic circular headlights make the hallmark front view of the new MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the new MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the new MINI
Convertible even more powerfully expressive. In the standard halogen headlights, a
striking accentuation is added by means of a black panel. In the LED headlights
available as optional equipment items, the high-quality technology is underscored by
means of an entirely newly design of the light sources. The latest generation of the
LED modules for low and high beam offers increased brightness. The LED daytime
driving light and the turn indicator light are generated by a ring which surrounds the
entire contour of the headlight.
Very British: rear lights in Union Jack design.
The rear lights also feature a new design in conjunction with the optional LED
headlights. As a clear reference to the brand's British DNA, the upright light units at
the rear of the new MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the new MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the new
MINI Convertible now appear in a Union Jack design.
The striking flag motif is recreated in the structure of the light functions. The turn
indicators are horizontally arranged and the brake lights are vertically aligned, with the
tail light additionally representing the diagonal lines of the British flag. In order to
ensure a particularly harmonious lighting effect, all light sources forming the Union
Jack graphic use LED technology.
New MINI logo: reduced to the essentials.
The new MINI logo is clear and authentic in style, appearing on the bonnet, tailgate,
steering wheel, central instrument display, remote control, and optional driver’s side
puddle lighting all models. It is a re-interpretation of the existing logo and now
features a two-dimensional "flat design". As such, the MINI logo reflects the new brand
identity with its focus on the essentials – namely key values such as driving fun,
distinctive design, premium quality and emotional appeal.
Three new exterior paint colors, premiere for Piano Black Exterior.
The extensive range of exterior paint colors available for the new MINI Hardtop 2
Door, the new MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the new MINI Convertible now adds three
variants: Emerald Grey metallic, Starlight Blue metallic, and Solaris Orange metallic.
What is more, the list of optional equipment items features an additional means of
customizing the exterior design. With the option Piano Black Exterior, the surrounds
of the headlights, rear lights and radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black instead
of chrome.
The selection of optionally available light alloy wheels has been expanded, too. The 17-
inch light alloy wheels in the design styles Roulette Spoke 2-tone and Propeller Spoke
2-tone are now available for all body variants of the new MINI. The likewise 17-inch
light alloy wheels in Rail Spoke 2-tone design have also been newly added to the
program.
New leather trims, interior surfaces and Color Lines.
A broad selection of seat surfaces, interior surfaces and Color Lines add a touch of
individual style to the interior of the new MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the new MINI Hardtop
4 Door and the new MINI Convertible. New features for the MINI Hardtop 2 Door and
the MINI Hardtop 4 Door include supple Malt Brown Chesterfield Leather upholstery.
In addition, the new option MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black with illumination
includes a backlit decorative panel on the passenger side of the dashboard, likewise
finished in Piano Black as well as bearing a stylised Union Jack motif. The color of the
backlighting matches the ambient lighting selected by the driver. This option also adds
high-gloss Piano Black surfaces in the area of the doors and center console.
Maximum individualization: MINI Yours Customised.
The MINI Yours Customised program now raises hallmark brand individualization to a
whole new level. It includes retrofit products that can be designed by customers
themselves, which are then produced precisely according to these individual
specifications. The MINI Yours Customised range will include side scuttles, decorative
strips for the interior on the passenger side, LED door sill finishers and LED door
projectors.
MINI Yours Customised products can be designed and previewed through a specially
created Online Customiser. Here customers can choose between various colors,
patterns, surface structures and icons, as well as contributing their own texts and
adding a touch of personal style to the design. This offering enables MINI fans to turn
their vehicle into a unique specimen that bears the stamp of their own personality. The
individualized products are manufactured using innovative production techniques
such as various 3D printing methods and laser engraving.
New infotainment systems and features
A new 6.5” display is included as standard, and features an updated and optimized user
interface, Bluetooth mobile phone integration, and support for Bluetooth audio
streaming. In addition, customers can specify a new 8.8” touchscreen navigation
system with new user interface and greatly expanded features.
New options: telephony with wireless charging, MINI logo projection.
The innovative optional equipment for the new MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the new
MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the new MINI Convertible includes a wireless charging
option. A storage compartment integrated in the centre armrest enables wireless
charging of mobile phones which offer this capability. This option also adds a second
USB port in the front section of the center console.
For the first time, the MINI Hardtop 2 Door and MINI Hardtop 4 Door are available
with a MINI logo projection feature. When the vehicle is opened and closed, the new
MINI logo is projected onto the ground in front of the driver’s side door from a light
source in the exterior mirror and can be seen there for 20 seconds, or permanently if
the door is left open.
MINI Connected: a range of digital services that is unique within the segment.
With the new MINI Connected functions, MINI offers a diverse range of digital
services at premium level that is unique in the small car segment. New features include
Advanced Real Time Traffic Information with 4G LTE connectivity, support for Apple
CarPlay, Connected Services, and intelligent emergency call.
The personal mobility assistant feature of the MINI Connected smartphone app now
enables drivers of the new MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the new MINI Hardtop 4 Door and the
new MINI Convertible to integrate their vehicle and mobility planning seamlessly into
their day-to-day digital routine. For example, MINI Connected can draw on calendar
entries and contact data entered in a smartphone to plan a route and determine the
ideal time to set off based on real time traffic data. The Send-to-Car function enables
planned routes to be sent to the MINI navigation system, while Remote Services allow
the driver not just to display vehicle location, fuel level and other vehicle status details
on their digital end device, but also activate the headlight flasher, horn, ventilation and
door lock/unlock function.
Intelligent networking of the MINI is via a SIM card integrated in the vehicle: this now
complies with the mobile communications standard 4G. It also enables the use of MINI
Teleservices and the Intelligent Emergency Call with automatic detection of vehicle
location and accident severity.
Services now available in the new MINI Hardtop 2 Door, the new MINI Hardtop 4 Door
and the new MINI Convertible for the first time also include MINI Find Mate. This
consists of so-called tags with a wireless tracking function that can be attached to
frequently used objects and travel items such as bags, cases, key rings and rucksacks.
Their position can not only be displayed on the on-board computer but also in the
MINI Connected App on a smartphone. In this way, MINI Find Mate helps prevent
personal items getting lost or left behind.