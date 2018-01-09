Hide press release Show press release

Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition

To mark the 65th anniversary of the Corvette, the fathers of this iconic American sports car have brought out a special, limited-edition model based on the Grand Sport and Z06 models. In line with the anniversary, only 650 specimens of the “Carbon 65 Edition” will be shipped, already equipped with a sumptuous carbon fiber package at the factory. This includes a hood with visible carbon fiber, as well as side skirts, a targa top, a rear spoiler, and air intakes, all with visible carbon fiber, carbon flash emblems, and a carbon fiber interior, including running boards with Carbon 65 lettering.

The Munich-based American car specialists at GeigerCars.de have taken up the carbon fiber spirit of this special model and used it as a basis for their Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition. This in-house interpretation of the special edition not only takes the presence of the characteristically irides- cent material to extremes with a body kit featuring extensive use of visible carbon fiber, but also significantly enhances the car’s performance!

- Spectacular body kit with visible carbon fiber

- Power upgrade to 566 kW / 770 HP and 989 Nm

- Accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 sec. / Vmax 337 km/h

The Geiger visible carbon fiber aerodynamics kit includes a front spoiler for the car’s typically aggressive nose, a front grille to enhance the passage of air, as well as air intakes in the front mask. The flanks sport new side skirts, as well as race car engine compartment vents on the fenders, while the Corvette rear end is designed to look even more massive by adding a Geiger sub-frame with a diffuser. To supplement the two alternative rear spoilers intended for road use (flat for more top speed or at a steeper angle for greater contact pressure), you can also choose a purebred racing spoiler.

The GeigerCars engineers replace the factory-installed 1.7-liter Eaton compressor on the Corvette Z06 with a more powerful 2.3-liter screw compressor, which elicits a power upgrade to 566 kW / 770 HP at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 989 Nm at 3,350 rpm when combined with modifications on the throttle valve and the intake system followed by a final software optimization.

Thus strengthened, the Geiger Carbon 65 Edition Corvette Z06 bursts through the 100 km/h barrier in only 2.9 seconds and shoots to a top speed of 337 km/h.

The “Trackday Racer” cooling system package from GeigerCars, which includes modified charge air, cooling water and oil cooler systems, optimizes both the efficiency of the supercharger as well as the equipment temperatures.

On the axles, GeigerCars attaches 10.5x19 and 12.5x20 inch light metal wheels from the product range of the American high-end label HRE Performance Wheels. For the treads on these forged one-piece wheels, there is an option of standard 285/30R19 Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber on the steering axle and 335/25R20 on the drive axle, or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 sport tires in the same sizes for an even better grip on the road.

By using a modified knuckle to lower the suspension setting, GeigerCars not only gives the carbon fiber racer an aggressively crouching look, but also optimizes its driving dynamics without diminishing the riding comfort of the standard vehicle.

While the standard Corvette Z06 Carbon 65 Edition not only comes with the option of an eight-speed automatic transmission or a seven-speed gearshift, but can also be equipped with ceramic brakes in place of the conventional steel brakes, GeigerCars also offers an upgrade to an even more powerful, more efficient brake system.

GeigerCars also upgrades the cockpit in keeping with the racetrack character of the Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition bullet. For instance, the bucket seats are surrounded by a Heigo roll bar and combined with Schroth four-point belts, which keeps passengers safely in place even at extreme g-forces.

The standard Corvette Z06 Carbon 65 Edition is available from GeigerCars at a basic price of € 136,000. The prices for the modifications are € 9,600 for the carbon fiber body kit, € 12,900 for the performance enhancement, and

€ 15,500 for the Trackday Racer cooling system, as well as € 4,290 for the lowered suspension and € 7,400 for the set of HRE wheels. The Heigo roll bar comes to € 2,600 and the Schroth safety belts cost € 1,099 (all prices include installation and sales tax).

Special highlight: Anyone who buys a Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition can expect a free, two-day perfection training on the world’s most demanding racetrack: the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife.

Specifications, Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition

Engine: V8 engine with supercharger

Displacement: 6,162 cc

Power: 566 kW / 770 HP at 6,500 rpm

Torque: 989 Nm at 3,350 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

FuelConsumption: Urban/highway/combined:19,1/7,8/12.0L/100km(Super) Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 2.9 sec.

Maximum speed: 337 km/h

Co2 emissions, combined: 278 g/km

Energy efficiency class: G

Emission class: Euro 6

Basic vehicle price: € 136,000 plus GeigerCars.de conversion*

GeigerCars.de customizing

Geiger visible carbon fiber body kit, consisting of front spoiler,

front grille, air intakes, front mask, side skirts, fender engine

compartment vents, rear-end sub-frame with diffuser, rear

spoiler (flat/steep) or rear-end racing spoiler as an option € 9,600*

Performance enhancement

(2.3 L compressor, modified throttle valve, modified intake

system, software tuning, performance measurement) € 12,900*

“Trackday Racer” cooling system

(modified charge air, cooling water and oil cooler systems) € 15,500*

Lowered suspension setting (with knuckles) € 4,290*

HRE light metal wheels (front 10.5x19 inch/rear 12.5x20 inch) € 7.400*

Heigo roll bar € 2,600*

Schroth four-point belts € 1,099*

(*) all prices include installation and 19% sales tax