As OEMs like Audi and BMW battle to create the ideal vehicle interior of the future, technology company Harman – now a subsidiary of Samsung – has its own vision. Today it debuted its new "Digital Cockpit" concept at CES, and it looks like something out of the year 2050.

Gone is your typical central infotainment screen, instead Harman has opted for a massive, retractable display that extends from the center of the vehicle, all the way to the passenger door. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this design, admittedly, but it is one of the most well-executed examples. The massive QLED screen gives both driver and passenger access to a range of options, custom-tailored to its users by way of the cloud.

Two users are able to use the single screen separately – whereas the driver may use it to access navigation info or music, the passenger can use it to play games, or browse through their own personal selection of video streaming services, as pictured here. The fully encompassing QLED screen is the centerpiece, but comes accented by a few smaller, barely distinguishable OLED screens littered throughout the cabin.

Three centrally located dials control functions like air temperature, time, and allow access to voice assistants like Microsoft’s Cortana or Amazon’s Alexa. Each dial features an embedded OLED screen that displays the desired function. A smaller, barely noticeable curved OLED screen is located just below the dials, and gives the user access to things like A/C controls, driver settings, other various vehicle options.

All told, the styling of the cabin is sleek, and well in tune with what modern customers are looking for. It should go well with the digital moonroof, too. At CES, it comes equipped in the cockpit of a $338,000 Maserati GranCabrio – but Harman says that the design is configurable to all types of vehicles.

"The Digital Cockpit platform brings an entirely new generation of communication and ergonomics inside vehicles," the company said in a statement. "Allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead while intuitively and safely interacting with their in-car technology."

Source: Harman