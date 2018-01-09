As Cadillac continues the shift from sedans to SUVs and crossovers, the company has reportedly prepped its Kansas plant for production of the marque's newest high-riding vehicle: the XT4. The small SUV will be positioned below the XT5 – think BMW X1, Audi Q3 competitor – and will be built at GM’s assembly plant in Fairfax, Kansas, which kicked off pre-production of the SUV earlier in the week.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, by way of a source within the company that remains unnamed, GM cut a shift of the Malibu late in 2017 to make way for the new XT4. With pre-production examples of the SUV already rolling off the factory floor, that means that an official debut debut isn't that far off. Rumor has it that it could be shown at the Detroit Auto Show as early as next week.

Already we’ve seen prototypes of the XT4 testing, most recently in December when the small SUV was spotted showing off sensors for its proposed Super Cruise system. Following the CT6 sedan, which adopted technology in 2017, the XT4 will be the first SUV in the Cadillac lineup to be fitted with the semi-autonomous driving system.

Apart from the introduction of Super Cruise, we don’t know all the details surrounding the upcoming new XT4. We do know that it will compete directly with SUVs like the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and others, and that it will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 272 horsepower (202 kilowatts), paired to an eight-speed automatic.

Design wise, most of the details remain a mystery. We should see a few cues from the larger XT5 carry over, including Cadillac’s trademark grille and a set of trapezoidal exhaust tips, both were easily distinguishable behind the prototype’s mesh covering.

Source: Bloomberg