If the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class somehow isn't luxurious enough for you, the company plans to bring the opulent Grand Edition model to the United States in mid 2018. The automaker launched the lavish package in Europe last year.

The Grand Edition models gain Nappa leather upholstery in Porcelain white with diamond quilting, and smaller sections of Espresso Brown hides add a dark accent to the cabin, including the leather-wrapped dashboard. Open-pore brown ash wood trim and Espresso Brown velour floor mats give the interior a high-end appearance.

On the GLS450 4Matic, the Grand Edition package will also come with 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels with a two-tone finish and Mercedes' LED Intelligent Light System. If buyers tick this option box on the GLS550 4Matic, the SUV wears 21-inch wheels with five sets of double spokes, and the model has Active LED headlights. Both of them have "Grand Edition" badges, too.

The Grand Edition models will premiere in the U.S. at the North American International Auto Show. Motor1.com will have a team there and will look forward to getting a better look at the posh SUVs.

The Grand Edition will add a little life to the GLS-Class before the new generation's arrival, which will likely be in 2019. Spy photos already show the vehicle under development (gallery above). The big SUV moves to Mercedes' MHA platform, which should cause some weight to come off the scales. Under the hood, the GLS might use the automaker's new 3.0-liter inline six, possibly as a hybrid, and top variants would have V8 power. Inside, a modern, fully digital cockpit would be a welcome addition to the big SUV and make it more competitive with rivals.

Source: Mercedes-Benz