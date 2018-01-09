Morgan has announced it will build a limited run, special edition variant of its enduring Plus 8 sports car in celebration of the car’s 50th anniversary.

Fittingly, only 50 of the Anniversary Special Edition models will be made. Morgan has released images and a video, although neither feature teasers of the new car, ahead of the car’s full reveal at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

It will also be the last time that the BMW 4.8-liter V8 is used in a Plus 8, having first been fitted to a Morgan in this capacity in 2008. Weighing only 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds), the car is capable of 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

The original Plus 8 prototype was unveiled at the Earls Court Motor Show in 1968, running with a Rover V8 that transmitted power through a Moss gearbox. Around 6,000 were built until the model ended production in 2003, making it one of Morgan's most popular cars.

But the Plus 8 was revived in 2012 with the new BMW engine and with a lightweight aluminium chassis.

Managing director Steve Morris said: "The Plus 8 has always been the driver’s Morgan. Born of the racetrack, and having been no stranger to it since, has meant performance pedigree underpins every Plus 8 we have built. The Plus 8 has raced, and won, all over the world and has a fanatical following among Morgan owners."