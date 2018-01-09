Unless your daily commute involves driving at full throttle on unrestricted sections of the Autobahn, you really don’t need the optional AMG Driver’s Package. Yes, you can take the top dog in the CLA family to a track and give it the beans, but how many times will you be doing more than the electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph) of the standard model? Of course, there’s also the matter of bragging rights by showing off in front of your friends and family that your performance sedan (we’re not calling it a four-door coupe) can top out at 168 mph (270 kph).

YouTube’s AutoTopNL decided to take Mercedes’ smallest AMG sedan to the maximum and traveled to Germany to push the CLA 45 to its limits on a section of the Autobahn where there aren’t any speed restrictions. It took a while to hit that velocity, but it’s understandable considering the car has only a 2.0-liter engine. But it's not just any four-cylinder engine as it is in fact the most powerful four-cylinder engine currently available, with a meaty 375 hp on tap.

It’s worth mentioning the four-banger installed by Mercedes in its “45” models is not the most powerful four-cylinder engine ever made for a road-going production car. In 2014, Mitsubishi sold a Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR in the U.K. and that one had a mighty 440 hp. The next-generation A45 has already been confirmed to exceed the 400-hp to surpass the five-cylinder Audi RS3 and there are rumors of a hybrid version dubbed “Predator” with even more oomph.

While the CLA is currently the cheapest Mercedes sedan can buy, an A-Class Sedan will be launched later this year and we know for a fact it will be more affordable. It will be interesting to see whether AMG will work its magic on an A45 Sedan or at least an A35 derivative with roughly 300 horsepower to take on the Audi S3 Sedan.