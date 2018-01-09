Two weeks before the 2018 model year for the Chevrolet Corvette ends, the National Corvette Museum has released the final production numbers for the sports model. The statistics shows that Chevy assembled a total of 9,686 Corvettes in the shortened model year. This number is actually the lowest for the model since 1959, when 9,670 units were built. During the last short model year, 1997, Chevrolet produced 9,752 examples.

The Corvette Stingray Coupe takes the crown as the most produced variant with a portion of 31.7 percent, followed by the Grand Sport Coupe with 25.6 percent of production. Third is the Z06 Coupe with 24.3 percent. Below are the full numbers and their respective percentage:

Model Quantity Percentage Stingray Coupe 3,068 31.7% Stingray Convertible 735 7.6% Grand Sport Coupe 2,569 26.5% Grand Sport Convertible 512 5.3% Z06 Coupe 2,353 24.3% Z06 Convertible 449 4.6% Totals: 9,686 100%

A deeper look at the stats shows that more than three-quarters of the customers have selected the eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the seven-speed manual option. Across all the models, the Arctic White color remains the most popular choice with 20.3 percent versus 16.3 percent for the Black and 14 percent for the Torch Red. Only 85 Corvettes from 2018 model year were ordered in Sebring Orange.

Color Quantity Percentage Arctic White 1,966 20.3% Black 1,575 16.3% Torch Red 1,355 14.0% Watkins Glen Gray 1,115 11.5% Ceramic Matrix Gray 1,099 11.3% Admiral Blue 703 7.3% Long Beach Red 599 6.2% Blade Silver 571 5.9% Corvette Racing Yellow 399 4.1% Black Rose 219 2.3% Sebring Orange 85 0.9%

The most exclusive Corvette configuration, according to the numbers, is the Stingray Convertibles in Sebring Orange with only two copies made, followed by three Sebrign Orange Z06 Convertibles, and six Sebring Orange Grand Sport Convertibles.

Off the 9,686 Corvettes produced, 1,062 were exported to markets outside the United States. Canada is the leader with 587 deliveries, followed by 343 sales in Europe, 66 in the Mideast, 57 in Mexico, and only 9 in Japan.

All statistics and breakouts for the 2018 Corvette sales are available here.

Source: CorvetteBlogger