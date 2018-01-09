After teasing its record-breaking attempt a couple of times, BMW has now released an extended video recorded during the M5’s actual eight-hour drift. Behind the wheel of the performance sedan was BMW Performance Driving School instructor Johan Schwartz who went on to improve his previous performance established in 2013 when he drifted the previous-gen M5 for 51.27 miles (82.51 kilometers).

While that time he covered 322.5 laps of the round course at the BMW Performance Center in South Carolina, Johan Schwartz was able to do more than 2,000 laps in the new M5 (F90). At the end of the exhausting run, the folks over at the Guinness World Record crowned the M5 as the new record holder for the longest vehicle drift: 232.5 miles (374.17 km). BMW simply shattered the old records established by the Toyota GT86: 89.55 miles (144.12 km) in July 2014 and 102.5 miles (165.04 km) in June 2017.

To make it all happen, another M5 (of the previous generation) in the hands of BMW driving instructor Matt Mullins was necessary as a support vehicle to enable car-to-car refueling. From its extra gasoline tank mounted in the trunk, it had to feed the thirsty 600-horsepower biturbo 4.4-liter V8 for no less than five times mid-drift, kind of like in a Fast and Furious movie. The two M5s actually collided a few times during the on-the-go refueling procedure.

It’s worth mentioning the road surface was damp to facilitate the lengthy drift, but nevertheless it’s an impressive accomplishment considering the driver had to go sideways for eight hours without any interruptions. BMW actually managed to take down another record that day, the one for the longest twin vehicle drift (water assisted): 39.25 miles (63.16 km).

The behind-the-scenes video below talks about the risks BMW had to take as the refueler Matt Butts could have been sandwiched by the two M5s. There was also a fire hazard to take into account as pouring 15 to 18 gallons of fuel in 50 seconds into a moving car has its risks. Things didn’t go as planned during the test day, but the official attempt proved to be a success.

Source: BMW