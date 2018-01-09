It’s been nearly a year to the day since we first caught the 2019 Audi A1 testing in public, and to be honest, the current batch of photos aren’t much different from those original shots. The car – or in this case, cars – are seen in a very bright white snowy backdrop, wearing aggressive snow tires and LED light bars for what we suspect is some all-terrain testing in very cold conditions.

Back then we didn’t have a significant amount of information to go on, save for what we could see and some rumors about engines. Nothing is confirmed obviously, but now we're almost positive it will utilize a modified version of the MQB platform shared with the Volkswagen Polo, albeit stretched just a bit to offer more space for passengers. Inside, it will get Audi’s latest technology including the optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

As for power, we’re still expecting a range of mills with three and four cylinders as well as a hybrid offering entering the mix further down the road. Specifically, a 1.0-liter turbocharged three pot and a 1.5-liter four cylinder will likely be the engines available at launch. In the high-performance realm, we do expect to see an S1 variant showing up sometime after the A1’s debut, with power possibly coming from the Polo GTI’s 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. That would be lively motivation for the small hatchback, but not nearly as interesting as a proper RS model. Sadly, we don’t expect Audi to give such super treatment to its smallest model, nor will it be available in three-door trim. Sales figures show people generally want five doors in this segment, so that’s the only way the A1 will be configured.

With prototypes having at least a year’s worth of real-world testing, we expect Audi to fully reveal the new A1 sometime in the first half of 2018.

Source: CarPix