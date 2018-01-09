Only four photos were nabbed of this machine, a new Kia cee’d Sportwagon, and unfortunately none show what kind of changes might befall the long roof’s backside. That’s because these shots were nabbed inside a Kia facility where the car was attempting to fuel up, but the driver spotted the photographer and made a hasty retreat in reverse.

We haven’t seen much of this model, and at a quick glance one might mistake this for the standard hatchback runabout. A close look at the rear, however, reveals the longer side glass and taller roof that doesn’t slope as much as we’ve seen on the five-door cee’d. The wagon’s roof rails are also clearly seen on this car, though the rest is still well-covered.

We also don’t have much in the way of equipment and power details. However, the cee’d is clone-close to its Hyundai cousin, the i30, so under the hood is likely a 1.4-liter gasoline mill or a 1.6-liter diesel, both making upwards of 130 horsepower. It’s unlikely the base 1.0-liter three cylinder will be offered in the larger body style, and it’s also unlikely to see something with big power grace the Sportswagon. We’ll go on record as saying – and we suspect we’re not alone on this – that a proper Sportswagon with a 250-horsepower version of the boosted mill from the Hyundai i30 N would certainly be a fabulous treat.

We originally thought the new cee’d would show up last year at Frankfurt, but current thinking is the redressed hatchback will debut sometime in the spring of this year, possibly in March at the Geneva Motor Show. Whether or not the wagon will also debut at that the same time is unknown, though if there are any high-performance variants in the works, they likely won’t arrive until 2019.

Source: CarPix