While most Hyundai dealerships here in the U.S. have been reconfigured to accommodate Genesis products, the luxury marque is taking a different approach in its home country of South Korea. Genesis has opened up its first standalone showroom dubbed Genesis Gangnam – and it’s a surprisingly sharp-looking building with plenty of tech.

The showroom sits in the business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu, in Seoul, South Korea, and is the first fully independent Genesis facility, meaning no Hyundai vehicles in sight. Genesis says that its Gangnam facility was designed to provide a "complete experience in all facets of the brand and product;" the two-story showroom only allows limited views of the vehicles from the exterior of the building as to coax in potential buyers for a custom-tailored experience.

The entire showroom is highlighted by a feature that Genesis calls the "Launch Bay," which gives users the opportunity to take a virtual test drive of Genesis products on a variety of courses. Five different test drive options are available, including Urban Green, Urban Highway, Dynamic, K-Road, and Short Course that navigates through public roads and urban areas of Gangnam.

Naturally, every Genesis vehicle, from the Flagship G90, to the G80 and G80 Sport, and even the new G70 will be on display at the Gangnam showroom. Each vehicle will be shown alongside displays of color options and materials, allowing users to customize each vehicle to their owner personal preferences.

"The Genesis brand is a promise – a promise of a new way of automotive luxury," said Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald, Head of Genesis Brand. "Genesis Gangnam is the physical embodiment of that promise and how we serve our clientele. Customer experience is vital and we will now work on a global scale to bring many of the aspects of our brand’s flagship store to customers around the world."

