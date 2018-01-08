If you're in Seoul, South Korea, it might be worth checking out.
While most Hyundai dealerships here in the U.S. have been reconfigured to accommodate Genesis products, the luxury marque is taking a different approach in its home country of South Korea. Genesis has opened up its first standalone showroom dubbed Genesis Gangnam – and it’s a surprisingly sharp-looking building with plenty of tech.
The showroom sits in the business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu, in Seoul, South Korea, and is the first fully independent Genesis facility, meaning no Hyundai vehicles in sight. Genesis says that its Gangnam facility was designed to provide a "complete experience in all facets of the brand and product;" the two-story showroom only allows limited views of the vehicles from the exterior of the building as to coax in potential buyers for a custom-tailored experience.
The entire showroom is highlighted by a feature that Genesis calls the "Launch Bay," which gives users the opportunity to take a virtual test drive of Genesis products on a variety of courses. Five different test drive options are available, including Urban Green, Urban Highway, Dynamic, K-Road, and Short Course that navigates through public roads and urban areas of Gangnam.
Naturally, every Genesis vehicle, from the Flagship G90, to the G80 and G80 Sport, and even the new G70 will be on display at the Gangnam showroom. Each vehicle will be shown alongside displays of color options and materials, allowing users to customize each vehicle to their owner personal preferences.
"The Genesis brand is a promise – a promise of a new way of automotive luxury," said Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald, Head of Genesis Brand. "Genesis Gangnam is the physical embodiment of that promise and how we serve our clientele. Customer experience is vital and we will now work on a global scale to bring many of the aspects of our brand’s flagship store to customers around the world."
Source: Genesis
Genesis opened its first headquarters-owned standalone showroom ‘Genesis Gangnam’ on January 6th. The brand collaborated with world-leading architectural firm, Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) led by Rem Koolhaas to design and build this unique space.
Located in the vicinity of the prime business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, the brand’s new independent facility is designed to provide a complete experience in all facets of the brand and product.
Unlike typical automotive showrooms surrounded with glass windows, only small portions of Genesis Gangnam are visible from the outside to maximize a private and personal setting that enhances the interaction between the customer and the product. Genesis-trained specialists are stationed within the two-story showroom to deliver a private and tailored customer experience for all visitors.
Genesis Gangnam also focuses on senses and emotion for an enjoyable customer experience, incorporating the brand’s scent and sound for brand dedicated spaces.
All Genesis products including the flagship G90, G80 and G80 Sport and the recently-launched G70 will be on display, along with all available exterior colors, wood and interior leather material for visualization and comparison.
The showroom is highlighted by the ‘Launch Bay,’ which is the starting point of the test drive experience. This private bay area is solely dedicated for the driver, where the visitor may engage with the product through the AR/VR-based Genesis Virtual Guide.
Five different test drive courses are available, based on visitor preference. Courses include Urban Green, Urban Highway, Dynamic, K-Road and Short Course that navigate through the public roads and highways of Gangnam.
“The Genesis brand is a promise – a promise of a new way of automotive luxury,” said Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald, Head of Genesis Brand. “Genesis Gangnam is the physical embodiment of that promise and how we serve our clientele. Customer experience is vital and we will now work on a global scale to bring many of the aspects of our brand’s flagship store to customers around the world.”