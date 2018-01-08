With 910 pound-feet (1,234 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, the Silverado HD offers as much cargo pulling capability that most consumers would ever need, Chevy has commercial clients in need of even more grunt. For businesses looking for this load hauling ability, the Bowtie brand will unveil its new Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD pickups at the 2018 Work Truck Show from March 6 through 9 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Production will begin in late 2018.

Chevy's teaser photo doesn't reveal many of the new trucks' details, but tweaking the levels provides a much better look. The pickup's gargantuan grille makes it look menacing, and the hood rises further from there. Stacked headlights retain a common styling element from past Chevy trucks.

Chevy won't reveal more than basic details about the trucks for now. Buyers will be able to get them in regular or crew cab (four-door) configuration and in two- or four-wheel drive. All of them will use the firm's Duramax diesel engines and Allison transmissions. Clients will be able to pick from a variety of gross weight and wheelbase lengths. Chevy will sell these purposeful trucks as chassis cabs, which means buyers will then be able to take them to upfitters for further conversion to fit specific roles.

“The Silverado 4500HD/5500HD trucks are the flagship of our full-line commercial truck portfolio and we’ve designed them to be among the best in the industry in maneuverability, serviceability, visibility, quietness and comfort, diesel fuel economy and more,” Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President of General Motors Fleet, said in the models' teaser.

5 photos

Spy shots recently caught one of the work trucks on the road in Chicago, and it looked a lot like this one, except for a fake grille and cover over the bumper. The test mule had "Navistar Corp" on the front door, which pointed to Chevy working with the semi maker on the new model.

Source: Chevrolet