Buick’s new Avenir trim is more than just a range-topping option, the company is billing it as a new sub-brand entirely. Shown initially as a handsome four-door concept, the nameplate was later adopted by the Enclave SUV, and eventually made its way to the LaCrosse sedan. Whereas the Enclave Avenir starts at $53,500, the LaCrosse will be a bit cheaper when it goes on sale in just a few weeks.

The luxurious LaCrosse Avenir will start at a reasonable $45,795. That price represents a $3,700 premium over the standard LaCrosse Premium, which starts at $42,095, including a $925 destination charge. For what it’s worth, the LaCrosse Avenir comes with the same 3.6-liter engine found in the Premium model delivering 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 268 pound-feet (363 Newton-meters) of torque, but does feature with a few added luxurious to boot.

The Avenir trim gains new luxuries like a model-exclusive mesh in the grille, a set of standard 19-inch Pearl Nickel alloy wheels – or optional 20-inch units finished in Midnight Silver – and added treatments to the cabin. A Chestnut theme in the interior is reserved for the range-topping trim, while buyers can also opt for an Ebony option instead, both of which come with embroidered "Avenir" logos in the headrests and sill plates.

The Buick LaCrosse Avenir will be available beginning in February, and alongside the added design elements to the exterior and the cabin, the luxury sedan will gain things like standard all-wheel drive, a Dynamic Drive Pacakge, as well as a handful of added safety features

Buick suggest that "nine of of 10" LaCrosse buyers will opt for the premium Avenir package. Already the Enclave Avenir has seen its fair share of success with buyers scooping up the premium trim at a rate of about 35 percent of overall sales.

Source: Automotive News