W Motors is gearing up to launch its new Fenyr Supersport after first debuting the edgy supercar at the 2015 Dubai Motor Show. In a new video, Youtuber Mr. JWW gets an opportunity to sit behind the wheel of it at the automaker's flagship store in Dubai.

The Fenyr looks very tight inside. The roof is so low that both occupants here nearly scrape their heads against the Alcantara-clad roof. There's also no rear window, which is an issue for visibility and makes for quite a dark cabin by not allowing much natural light into the car.

While there isn't much room, the cabin is very high tech. A digital screen displays the instruments and a portrait-oriented screen handles infotainment duties. The layout keeps physical buttons to an absolute minimum.

On the outside, the Fenyr appears ready to slice through the air. Rather than smooth curves, the design emphasizes lots of sharp lines. The shape is reminiscent of trying to sculpt a modern Lamborghini but having a machete as the only tool to do it.

For the supercar's powertrain, W Motors worked with Ruf to come up with the Porsche-derived setup. A 3.8-liter biturbo flat six pumps out 799 horsepower and 723 pound-feet (980 Newton-meters) of torque. The power routes to the rear wheel through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox, and a limited-slip differential aids traction. At an estimated 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms), the lightweight coupe can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in a claimed 2.7 seconds.

W Motors made just 7 examples of its last model – the Lykan Hypersport. The Fenyr won't be nearly as rare, though. The company will aim to produce 25 of them a year. At around 1.5 million pounds ($2 million at current exchange rates) each, the pool of possible buyers will be exclusive to the ultra wealthy.

Source: Mr JWW via YouTube, W Motors