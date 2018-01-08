If you thought lightweight Ariel Atom was impressive from the factory, then you probably haven't heard of the 700-horsepower (521 kilowatts) Quantum GP700. With 200 hp (149 kW) more than the most powerful Atom, the GP700 has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds, and is the first (and only) coachbuilt hypercar from Australia’s Quantum Performance Vehicles. This new video takes us in-depth with the road-going race car.

Dreamt up and built by Australian resident Jeff David, the Quantum GP700 comes powered by a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine with two bolted on superchargers, helping produce the aforementioned 700 hp and 482 pound-feet (653 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is channeled through a six-speed Holinger sequential gearbox, and the entire vehicle tips the scales at just 1,500 pounds (700 kilograms). That gives the car a perfect power-to-weight ratio of 1:1, similar to the Koenigsegg Agera One:1.

Top speed is limited to 174 mph (280 kmh), but thanks to those massive wings, the Quantum has the ability to corner up to 2.5 Gs at 112 mph, with more than 2 Gs of decelerative force upon braking. The car was first introduced in 2015, and is the first and only product from Australian startup Quantum Performance Vehicles.

"Buying a Quantum is the first step in a journey of owning a truly inimitable driving experience," the company said in a statement. "Our design and engineering team specially develop each GP700 to suit the owners driving style and level, helping them adjust and fine-tune the Quantum for the duration of their ownership."

The GP700 is currently available in markets around the world, including the U.S., for a cost of just under $700,000 with all the features equipped. The company is reportedly working on a hardtop version.

Source: Quantum Performance Vehicles