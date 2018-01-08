The Porsche 911 lineup offers customers an extensive array of options ranging from the basic 911 Carrera to the high-performance, all-wheel-drive Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. The German tuner McChip-dkr now adds one more choice by extensively tuning the Targa body to give it GT3 levels of power, which usually only comes in a coupe.

McChip-dkr starts with 911 Targa 4 GTS as the basis for these upgrades, and the firm manages to push the output to 566 horsepower (422 kilowatts) and 498 pound-feet of torque (675 Newton-meters), which is a major upgrade over the stock trim's 450 hp (336 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). To add so much to the model's output, the tuner installs its stage three performance upgrade that includes upgraded turbos, new downpipes, a performance chip, and Capristo exhaust with sports catalysts.

Performance also gets a boost from a set of height-adjustable KW coilovers and some Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes. GT3 RS wheels, which are 20-inch diameter in front and 21 inches in the rear, make sure the extra power can get to the road and make this Targa look more like a genuine Porsche product.

On the outside, this custom Targa features a body that looks straight off a GT3 RS – because some of it is. McChip-dkr uses actual Porsche parts to add the appropriate bumpers, fenders, and trim. The exhaust outlets also come Porsche's track-focused coupe. The result of these tweaks make for a fantastic looking Targa, and something that the German automaker could easily sell in showrooms.

Inside, McChip-dkr goes gloriously retro by covering the center of the seats and door panels in a special houndstooth check pattern called Pepita, which references the upholstery available on some classic Porsches. The old-school touch doesn't match the ultra-modern exterior, but having a stylish cabin is a great attribute for an open-roof vehicle.

Source: Mcchip-dkr