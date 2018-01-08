After the extensive upgrades, this custom Targa makes 566 hp.
The Porsche 911 lineup offers customers an extensive array of options ranging from the basic 911 Carrera to the high-performance, all-wheel-drive Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. The German tuner McChip-dkr now adds one more choice by extensively tuning the Targa body to give it GT3 levels of power, which usually only comes in a coupe.
McChip-dkr starts with 911 Targa 4 GTS as the basis for these upgrades, and the firm manages to push the output to 566 horsepower (422 kilowatts) and 498 pound-feet of torque (675 Newton-meters), which is a major upgrade over the stock trim's 450 hp (336 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). To add so much to the model's output, the tuner installs its stage three performance upgrade that includes upgraded turbos, new downpipes, a performance chip, and Capristo exhaust with sports catalysts.
Performance also gets a boost from a set of height-adjustable KW coilovers and some Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes. GT3 RS wheels, which are 20-inch diameter in front and 21 inches in the rear, make sure the extra power can get to the road and make this Targa look more like a genuine Porsche product.
On the outside, this custom Targa features a body that looks straight off a GT3 RS – because some of it is. McChip-dkr uses actual Porsche parts to add the appropriate bumpers, fenders, and trim. The exhaust outlets also come Porsche's track-focused coupe. The result of these tweaks make for a fantastic looking Targa, and something that the German automaker could easily sell in showrooms.
Inside, McChip-dkr goes gloriously retro by covering the center of the seats and door panels in a special houndstooth check pattern called Pepita, which references the upholstery available on some classic Porsches. The old-school touch doesn't match the ultra-modern exterior, but having a stylish cabin is a great attribute for an open-roof vehicle.
Source: Mcchip-dkr
Mcchip-dkr Porsche 911 Targa GT3 Conversion
THE METAMORPHOSIS OF A PORSCHE BOLIDE by MCCHIP
Photos: mcchip-dkr GmbH & Co. KG
Chip tuning and performance upgrades – means the transformation of vehicles into really unique rides -, as well as high quality downpipes made of stainless steel are the three cornerstones on which the extraordinary successes of mcchip-dkr in Mechernich are based. Mcchip-dkr offers power- and Eco-optimization for any type of motor transportation to the clientele demands.
Sophisticated vehicle transformation are implemented by the proficient team surrounding Danny KUBASIK. Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, the engineers and welding technicians produce absolutely first class downpipes under the label mcpipes.
This time the mcchip-dkr crew managed to achieve their very ambitious goal to convert a Porsche 991.2 Targa 4 GTS into a 991.1 GT3 RS-look. The front- and rear-apron, the front bumpers and the rear side panels are replaced by original Porsche parts. At the same time the interior has been redesigned by covering the seats and door trims with the classical check pattern called „Pepita“. Before the installment of the Porsche-GT3-RS-rims in 9x20“ with 265/35ZR20 tires on the front axle and 12x21“ with 325/30ZR21 on the rear axle, height-adjustable KW thread springs and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are mounted. As spacers discs can not be installed on center locked rims – due to technical issues - the front axle has been customized in order to make the rim look flush-fit with the fender.
The original power unit operates on 450 PS (= 331 kW) and 550 Nm. Now, it benefits of a mcchip-dkr performance upgrade stage 3 with 575 PS (= 422 kW) as well as maximum of 675 Nm lb.-ft. of torque. In addition to a software optimization and the mc580 upgrade turbo chargers, a Capristo valve exhaust system incl. sports catalysts and GT3-RS tailpipes complete the awesome deal.
