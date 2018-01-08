Hide press release Show press release

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: A VERSATILE CAR WITH NEW HARD TOP AND NEW INTERIOR







Mon, 08/01/2018 - 11:00

(24 Views)

Following on from the "Styled by Courrèges" limited edition available since November 2017, Citroën today is presenting New E-MEHARI. The all-electric iconically styled four-seater cabriolet has made a true generational leap in terms of design and equipment, gaining more comfort and versatility. New Citroën E-MEHARI is now available in a Hard Top version with side windows and an opening rear window, having transformed into a real family car. It is home to a top-quality interior completely redesigned consistent with Brand cues. The new dashboard with body-coloured trim and new seats lend the car a more contemporary look, while Easy Entry access makes getting into the back seats easier. It offers an all-electric driving pleasure with serenity with its steel roof bars and new safety equipment, including 4 airbags. Designed in Paris and produced in Rennes, it is the first electric vehicle to earn "Origine France Guaranteed" certification. New Citroën E-MEHARI is available starting at €19,500 with the ecological bonus included.

As the new year dawns, New Citroën E-MEHARI is affirming its automotive character. The iconic all-electric cabriolet, made in France, has gained more modernity and versatility while remaining eminently fun and easy to live with day to day. The New Citroën E-MEHARI achieves a generational leap with a new interior design and numerous improvements for extra quality, versatility and comfort on board.

New Citroën E-MEHARI in brief:

An iconic 4-seater convertible faithful to the spirit of the 1968 Méhari,

A model that affirms its automotive character with a new dashboard and new seats,

The arrival of a Hard Top version, making the E-MEHARI a useful city car in all weather,

Additional equipment (the Easy Entry system, central locking, airbags, automatic high beam function, low tyre pressure monitoring) and improvements in terms of quality, safety and comfort on board,

New welded structure with reinforced anticorrosion treatment,

Optimised thermal and acoustic isolation,

All-electric driving pleasure with zero CO2 emissions and engine torque increased by nearly 20%,

The first electric vehicle to earn "Origine France Guaranteed" certification.



– NEW E-MEHARI: ICONIC AND COLOURFUL STYLING



NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: A MODERN ICON

Citroën today is launching New Citroën E-MEHARI. Fifty years after its inspirational older sister, it boasts more modernity and has gained a new design consistent with the Brand's styling cues.

Recognisable through its expressive gaze formed by two-tier lights – a design specific to Citroën models –New Citroën E-MEHARI affirms its personality and optimism. Its pure and uninhibited body styling make it a fun and playful four-seater cabriolet that keeps all the spirit and iconic design of the 1968 Méhari. The new model's singular body design, inspired by the world of leisure, has been enhanced by wing and sill panel extensions and black bumpers. The gloss front and rear bumpers are now solid-dyed in the same colour as the body. The free-spirited model also features distinctive 15’’ Give Me Five Alloy Wheels in a new, non-diamond-cut Grey colour. Lastly, consistent with the current range, the tailgate and grille of New Citroën E-MEHARI feature the new black chevrons.

The new model's cabin has also been totally revamped by the Citroën Styling teams. New Citroën E-MEHARI boasts a redesigned dashboard with emphatically horizontal styling offering a real sense of space on board. It also sports new body-coloured trim on the passenger side, surrounding the air vents and underlining the modern feel. For extra comfort, New Citroën E-MEHARI is equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel and new, more visually welcoming seats. The fully renewed interior styling of New Citroën E-MEHARI also brings motorists an environment less susceptible to dirt through its new black design scheme and additional storage spaces ingeniously positioned on the central console and door panels. Further nods to the world of travel include the strap decorating the dashboard insert and the straps on the door handles. All these upgrades contribute to a true generational leap that boosts perceived quality inside.

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: A CAR OF MANY COLOURS

New Citroën E-MEHARI "Styled by Courrèges" limited edition launched late last summer featured a total black look with Vinyl Black, and the Colours & Materials team also carried out extensive work on the new-generation E-MEHARI.

Offbeat and colourful, New Citroën E-MEHARI is strong on personalisation possibilities with a choice between: four body colours, two soft-top roof colours and one hard-top roof colour. The New Citroën E-MEHARI is available with a Into the Blue, My funny Clementine, or Say Yellow body, along with a new shade called "Stellar White". These colours combine with those of the Soft Top canvas, Black or Orange, and that of the new Hard Top, glossy Black.

Several design schemes are also available inside New Citroën E-MEHARI. The new-generation model comes with two seat upholsteries: a new, luminous and natural interior, "Beige", with a textured insert, and Orange upholstery with a floral insert, composed of watersport-inspired patterns.

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: GIFTED FOR LEISURE

The new model's modern and colourful appearance go hand in hand with its impish and all-road character. New Citroën E-MEHARI boasts raised ground clearance for adventuring off the beaten path. In addition, equipped with side protection and all-season "Cross Climate" tyres with winter certification, it can easily access side roads while fully respecting the environment.

A fan of seaside and countryside leisure activities, New Citroën E-MEHARI features an ABS thermoformed plastic body that is both light and resilient, impervious to corrosion and minor impacts, and requires little maintenance. Making life decidedly easy for motorists, it can be washed inside and out using a hose thanks to its watertight seat upholstery, TEP door panel trim and rubber protective mats.

02 – NEW E-MEHARI: A CAR FOR ALL SEASONS

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: HARD TOP VERSION

Alongside the renowned Soft Top model equipped with a supple material for open-top adventures on all roads, New Citroën E-MEHARI is now available in an all-new urban Hard Top version suitable for all-season use and appealing to new customers.

Making its world debut with E-MEHARI "Styled by Courrèges" limited edition, the new generation affirms its automotive character with reinforced exterior protection on the upper part of the vehicle for ever greater versatility. A leisure vehicle with limitless open-top possibilities, New Citroën E-MEHARI innovates with an all-new Hard Top. The glossy Black Hard Top, embellished by metallic grey roll bars, heightens the car's sense of robustness and lends it a more urban character. In everyday life, the Hard Top ensures that motorists can use New Citroën E-MEHARI whatever the weather or the season. The ingenious Hard Top, accompanied by front windows, rear quarterlights and a glass rear window, effectively contributes to the car's excellent acoustic and thermal isolation. Combined with central door locking, it also renders the model more theft-proof. It can now transform into a family car for use in town and all year around.

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: ACCENT ON COMFORT

Designed for all types of use, New Citroën E-MEHARI can welcome up to four people on board.

Practical and designed for all needs, it can be locked and unlocked in complete ease using an RFID key chain. Motorists simply place the key chain in front of the scanner on the lower part of the windscreen to remove the charging socket before starting the car. Central door locking brings drivers complete peace of mind in all locations.

Drivers benefit from a height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel as well as power steering with the City function. New Citroën E-MEHARI is equipped with new, more enveloping and height-adjustable driver and front-passenger seats, for extra comfort. It is also the first model to feature the Easy Entry system for easier access to the back seats thanks to tilting front seats with position memory. The system makes life much more comfortable for back-seat passengers.

The practical New Citroën E-MEHARI features new storage compartments on the central console and in the inner door panels, while its boot comprises a secure 78 litre compartment which can be locked. Lastly, for transporting bags, suitcases and other leisure equipment for a shopping trip or an active weekend, New Citroën E-MEHARI has a single-piece folding rear bench. With the rear bench folded down, initial boot volume of 200 litres is increased to as much as 800 litres.

Fun and easy to live with, New Citroën E-MEHARI is equipped with a complete Bluetooth Parrot audio system for telephony and music with a removable remote control, a USB socket and two speakers, for listening to playlists or calling friends on the phone.

03 – NEW E-MEHARI: A FREE SPIRIT MADE IN FRANCE

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: ALL-ELECTRIC DRIVING

Ever more efficient, silent and respectful of the environment, New Citroën E-MEHARI features a 100% electric drive train. It is powered by a latest-generation lithium metal polymer LMP®battery based on the French expertise of the Bolloré group, impervious to weather variations and tested over more than 150 million kilometres.

New Citroën E-MEHARI benefits from the drive-train upgrade. It now reaches a top speed of 110 km/h, boasts extra vivacity, thanks to a near 20% increase in engine torque, reaching 166 Nm up to 3,700 rpm and 140 Nm beyond, and brings motorists an all-new zero-emission and zero-noise driving experience.

It has a certified combined range of 195 km according to the NEDC standard (New European Driving Cycle) and can be fully charged in 10.5 hours with a 16A system at special facilities (household terminals or public terminals such as Autolib') or in 16.5 hours via 10A household sockets.

NEW CITROËN E-MEHARI: "Origine France Guaranteed" certification

New Citroën E-MEHARI benefits from a series of design upgrades that boost perceived quality. Citroën has also harnessed its expertise to include more equipment for substantial improvements in terms of safety.

Assembled at the PSA Group's Rennes plant, New Citroën E-MEHARI is the first electric vehicle to earn "Origine France Guaranteed " certification. Equipped with a new structure with reinforced anti-corrosion treatment and now bodyworked at the Rennes plant, it benefits from two steel roof bars that make the vehicle even more robust. The battery is produced near Quimper in Brittany.

New Citroën E-MEHARI may be relaxed and optimistic, but it is also safer. Equipped as standard with ABS, Electronic Stability Control, the new model benefits from 4 front and front-side airbags. It also innovates with new safety systems, including an automatic high beam function, tyre pressure sensors and a seat-belt reminder for the driver and passenger seats. The rear bench is equipped with two rear Isofix mounting points for young children. Another special feature on the new-generation model is a pedestrian warning sound, active at speeds of under 30 km/h. This system warns pedestrians via a sound signal of the approach of New Citroën E-MEHARI to make up for its ultra-silent operation. Lastly, in the event of an incident, it is equipped with the Citroën Assistance call button. New Citroën E-MEHARI recently scored three stars in the EuroNCAP test.

New Citroën E-MEHARI is already available to order across the entire Citroën France network, starting at €19,500 for the Soft Top version, including the €6,000 ecological bonus, and at €20,700 for the Hard Top version, also including the ecological bonus.