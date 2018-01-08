What you see in the video above is a quite interesting McLaren prototype, filmed being parked with a lot of camouflage on the exterior panels. The mule with British number plates is leaving a number of questions to be answered and here are some of the possible answers.

The test car looks very similar to the BP23 prototype McLaren teased in September this year. BP23 stands for Bespoke Project 2 with 3 seats and will be the fastest production car that the company has ever created. Basically a successor for the P1, it will be based on the 720S and will use a carbon fiber chassis, just like all McLarens.

Under the skin will likely be a hybrid system, combining the work of the marque’s 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor for a total output of more than 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). As a nod to the original F1, the BP23 will feature a 1+2 seating arrangement and will be highly limited to only 106 copies, all of them already sold to customers.

Expected to make its public premiere sometime in 2019, “the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever” will be part of the brand’s Ultimate Series, where the recently revealed McLaren Senna is also positioned.

On the other hand, the test car from the video at the top could very well be the 720S Spider, as the prototype actually features only two seats. While this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a mule for the BP23, the completely finished interior (not covered with camouflage and featuring a complete dashboard) that looks just like a normal 720S with no modifications makes us believe this is more likely the upcoming Spider version of the supercar.

Of course, it could be just someone who has wrapped his car with a camouflage foil to make it look like a prototype. Who knows…

Source: TheTFJJ on YouTube