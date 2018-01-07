It’s not really news the Bugatti Chiron is sort of a fast car unless you've been living under a rock for the last two years. The four turbochargers and 16 cylinders are far-from-subtle hints at the 1,500 horsepower (1,119 kilowatts) the 8.0-liter engine produces. It’s an understatement to say the Chiron’s performance is almost otherworldly.

Bugatti claims a top speed of 261 miles per hour (420 kilometers per hour) for the Chiron, which makes any bit of acceleration appear effortless. That’s why this YouTube video from ArabGT.com is so mesmerizing to watch. While the driver doesn’t hit the Chiron’s top speed, the speed he does reach is still frighteningly fast for a public road. It also shows the sheer performance the Chiron packs.

The video shows the driver taking the Chiron on two high-speed runs. On the first one, the driver reaches a modest 160 mph (257 kph) – a modest speed at least for Chiron. This must have been his practice run. His second attempt is far more successful and far faster than his first one.

The Chiron accelerates effortlessly, the speedometer needle whizzing past the previous run’s speed. The digital reading below the needle jumps in moderate increments all the way up to 325 kph (202 mph) before the driver lets off the gas and slows the Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron has left quite the mark on the automotive world since its introduction at the Geneva Motor Show back in March 2016. The Chiron sets a bar that others try to reach. Bugatti has combined performance in a package that works well while still offering opulence and luxury.

Production of the Chiron is limited to just 500 units. Through the end of last year, Bugatti has delivered 70 examples of the hypercar with another 300 orders waiting for fulfillment. If anything, it doesn’t’ look like the Chiron is going anywhere anytime soon. In the meantime, it should breed some worthy competitors.

Source: ArabGT.com's YouTube Channel