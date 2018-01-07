The electrification of our automotive future is quickly approaching, and while some may not like it, EVs are here to stay. But what about cars from yesteryear? What if you wanted something old-school but with newer technology under the hood? May I present you with this custom 1976 Ferrari 308 GTS?

This isn’t your typical classic Ferrari. Gone is the V8. In its place is an entirely electric powertrain of three HPEVS AC-51 motors. There's 47-kilowatt-hour battery sitting in custom aluminum and carbon fiber boxes. A five-speed manual transmission remains though. Top speed is a claimed 185 miles per hour. The electric motors aren’t slowing down this Ferrari.

This red Ferrari has more work done to it than just an electric conversion. The suspension, using QA1 coilovers, was entirely rebuilt. Other added parts include Giro-disc racing brakes, LED lighting, four front, 18-inch BBS factory wheels from a Ferrari 360, and a Euro-bumper conversion. Restoration work inside consists of a completely redone interior using high-quality black Italian leather throughout along with a custom eclectic speedometer and tachometer.

For having so much work done inside and out, including body and paintwork, this 1976 Ferrari 308 GTS with its targa-top roof looks pretty good. This project seems like it was done with care. The electrification will turn off a whole host of Ferrari purists; however, the electric powertrain could entice some EV aficionados toward this prancing horse.

6 photos

This electrified 1976 Ferrari 308 GTS will hit the auction block during Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Ariz. with no reserve, which means one could pick up this electric 308 GTS on the cheap. However, it is also being sold on a salvage title and may not sell at all. Granted, the Ferrari LaFerrari has a bit of electrification as well, so maybe the tides are turning.

Source: Barrett-Jackson